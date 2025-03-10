The Dodgers' Biggest Spring Competition Has Been Resolved
The Los Angeles Dodgers have finally selected a fifth pitcher in the starting rotation.
After a spring full of question marks surrounding the pitching roster, manager Dave Roberts has made a decision.
More news: Dodgers, Dave Roberts Make History With 4-Year Contract Extension
The only issue for fans at this moment is that Roberts wants the team to know the decision first before the public, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. This pitcher in the coveted final starter position is not going to join the team in Japan as they will stay home and continu throwing.
It is already known that the top four starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto — who will get the Opening Day nod, as well —, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, and two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell.
After Yamamoto opens the season for L.A., Sasaki will take Game 2 in that series against the Chicago Cubs. Glasnow and Snell will pitch the exhibition games the Dodgers will play in Japan against the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers.
There are a few candidates for that final spot, but the race has likely been narrowed down to Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin.
More news: Dave Roberts Predicts Breakout Year For Dodgers' $17M Former All-Star
Both haven't pitched since 2023, and both saw a good amount of starting opportunities during that time.
Gonsolin is 24-6 in 44 starts since 2022. His All-Star campaign in 2022 saw him go 16-1 with an ERA of 2.14 along with 119 strikeouts to only 35 walks.
The 2023 season was cut short in mid-August as he underwent Tommy John surgery.
May has had worse injury luck, to say the least. His 2023 year was ended in May to undergo flexor tendon surgery on his elbow, but a more severe ailment plagued him when he was just weeks away from coming back to the mound.
May suffered a torn esophagus by way of a rogue piece of lettuce while at dinner with his wife. Emergency surgery that night led to 11 days in the hospital, thus keeping him out further.
Both pitchers seem healthy and ready to get back to the mound in any role that the team asks of them this year.
Only one will get to open the season in the starting rotation, though.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Calls Shohei Ohtani 'Justin Bieber Times 10' in Japan
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.