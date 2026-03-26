Dodgers Start Season With Opportunity to Make National League History

Whether or not the Los Angeles Dodgers are 'ruining baseball' will likely be debated throughout the season, but it's a topic that hardly concerns the team.

After winning a second consecutive World Series title, the Dodgers remained aggressive in free agency by signing Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker to respective record-setting contracts. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that was done to reward fans and pursue a three-peat.

Dodgers can make NL history

Last year the Dodgers became the first National League team to win back-to-back World Series since the Cincinnati Reds from 1975-76. Now the Dodgers are looking to up the ante once more.

No NL team in MLB history has ever three World Series titles in a row. Overall, the New York Yankees are the last team to accomplish the feat when they did so from 1998-2000. That also had been the last time MLB had a repeat champion before the Dodgers updated that record book.

They head into the 2026 season with plenty of expectations and already coronated champions. Within the clubhouse, however, is the same daily focus and culture that's permeatd throughout manager Dave Roberts' tenure.

"I think for us, it's just more of looking forward," Roberts said during Spring Training. "Focusing on ourselves and what that means, and not kind of concerning ourselves with outside expectations, noise, other teams. That's what we've done a pretty good job of in years past."

When Roberts addressed the Dodgers clubhouse for the first time this year, he emphasized the team-first mentality.

"We play for something bigger than ourselves. That's something you guys all got to wrap your heads around, because in this world, in this day, it's always about self-promotion, yourselves," Roberts said. "But if you can play for your teammates and play for something bigger, what did I tell you, Miggy? The game honors you."

He also reminded the group of maintaining a long-term view of reaching the postseason. The Dodgers have been to the playoffs in each of Roberts' 11 seasons as manager thus far.

PECOTA projections have the Dodgers finishing with the best record in baseball this year at 103-59. The Dodgers have not reached 100 wins since the 2023 season, and last exceed 103 when they went 111-51 in 2022.

That sent the all-time wins record in Dodgers franchise history but was followed up with getting eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the NL Division Series.