Timeline Revealed For Tommy Edman To Make Rehab Assignment With Dodgers
Trade deadline acquisition Tommy Edman began his rehab assignment with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday alongside third baseman Max Muncy.
Both players are expected to join the Dodgers for their next homestand which begins a week from Monday, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman confirmed with Jim Bowden of The Athletic on Sunday morning.
The two big league stars started for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Edman started in center field and played six innings. He appeared in a simulated game on Thursday at Dodgers Stadium and flew to Oklahoma City on Friday to begin his rehab stint.
Edman finished 1-for-3 with a single and run scored in his first game action as a member of the Dodgers.
The former St. Louis Cardinal hasn't played a single game in the big leagues all season after undergoing wrist surgery. He then injured his ankle while rehabbing. He had only appeared in nine minor-league games, all in July, when he was brought in by Los Angeles.
It was also Edman's first time wearing a glove this season. He was the designated hitter in all of his previous rehab appearances.
The Dodgers are slowly getting their injured position players back. Mookie Betts is scheduled to return as soon as Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was announced on Saturday that he will exclusively play right field instead of shortstop.
The Dodgers are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have seen their lead in the National League West shrink to 2.5 games over the San Diego Padres and 3.5 over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Getting Edman back will help lock down center field which has been a rotating door of players from Andy Pages to James Outman to Kevin Kiermaier.
Outman was optioned back to Triple-A for the second time this season and Pages might not survive the next round of roster moves.
Edman, a five-year veteran, has experience at second base, shortstop, third base, and all three outfield positions in his major league career. He won a Gold Glove at second base in 2021.
A career .265 hitter, Edman is coming from a career-low .248 batting average last season. He battled the wrist injury all season and ultimately chose to undergo surgery in October which forced him to sit out the start of this season.
Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers had Edman on their radar for quite some time.
With his experience at multiple positions, Edman could fill in at several positions but will be most valuable in centerfield if his bat comes alive and stays consistent.