Shohei Ohtani: Dodgers 'Have Enough Talent and Personality' to Fill Void of Franchise Legend

It's a reality the Los Angeles Dodgers knew was coming since last year. But the start of Spring Training without Clayton Kershaw has nevertheless brought about a strange feeling.

"It is different," Shohei Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. "He's been a leader in this organization for a long time, but at the same time there are always going to be situations like this where a player hands off the baton.

"I think we as a collective unit have enough talent and personality to be able to chip in."

Kershaw's locker inside the Camelback Ranch clubhouse was given to Blake Snell, who spent last year positioned next to the Dodgers legend. His retirement has made Max Muncy the longest-tenured player in the organization.

Muncy, who recently signed a contract extension, is entering his ninth season on the roster.

"That is weird for me. I've never thought of myself as that guy," Muncy recently said of carrying the torch as the Dodgers' longest-tenured player. "Like I was just talking about with Kersh setting the example, I've always just tried to do the same thing.

"Go out there every single day, get my work in and try to compete as much as I possibly can. I never try to take a day off. As far as what I can do, that's it. Just continue his legacy in how he prepared for the game."

More Dodgers reaction to Clayton Kershaw not in Spring Training

As the Dodgers were getting ready to report to Camelback Ranch, several members of the team anticipated some level of strangeness.

"Hopefully he's around. I don't know if he'll do like a special assistant thing or something, but he has my vote for being around all the time," Tyler Glasnow said. "He was my lockermate and he was just a good vibe all the time. No matter if he was pitching good or pitching bad, he was there all the time to help anyone with whatever they needed.

"I really liked what he did throughout his day. I think some guys will get their work done and go in and do whatever they need to do. But once he was done with his responsibilities, he would go and spread his love to everybody. Almost be a coach and he was always just available.

"You would always be able to find him. I think he was very social, so many different roles and different hats. I'm going to miss him a ton. I'm still talking to him and texting him. I don't think he'll ever be away."

Mookie Betts added: "It's going to be really weird. My first time, well all of our first time, not seeing him in there. I'm sure he'll be around, but I also want him to enjoy retirement because it's a new chapter in life. It's something he's definitely not going to be used to.

"I really want him to enjoy it but I really want him to come see the boys as well. It'll be weird, but everything will be OK."

Freddie Freeman compared Kershaw retiring to Justin Turner leaving the Dodgers in free agency after the 2022 season.