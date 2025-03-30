Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw on Receiving End of Unfortunate Troll by MLB TV
Major League Baseball kicked off the regular season Thursday with its annual Opening Day. Baseball fans were excited to watch their teams returning to action; however, MLB TV made that quite difficult for some as the league's streaming platform experienced a network error throughout the day.
As fans attempted to watch their teams compete on Opening Day, they were met with a network error page that featured an image of Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw.
Kershaw was pictured looking somber in the dugout, which certainly matched the attitude of fans who could not watch games via MLB TV. It's unclear why the network chose to feature Kershaw on the error page, but many individuals felt it was sort of a jab at the three-time Cy Young winner.
Kershaw is a future Hall of Famer, and greatly respected throughout the league. However, his reputation in the postseason appeared to be the reason for the unfortunate troll from MLB TV.
Nonetheless, the veteran southpaw is working hard to return to the mound for the Dodgers in 2025. Kershaw faced live hitters Saturday, and gave a positive update as he continues to recover from two offseason surgeries.
“It’s getting there. I wouldn’t say it’s perfect. But definitely getting there,” Kershaw said of his recovery so far. “I think overall it’s good progress. I’m not going to be happy until I’m out on the mound. But I think everybody – doctors and training staff – would say I’m doing what I need to be doing.
“It feels way better than it did. It’s getting there. I don’t know if I would say it’s where I want it but it’s getting there. Overall I’m encouraged. Just need to learn how to pitch again. But I’ve still got a few weeks to figure it out.”
