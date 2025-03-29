Former Dodgers All-Star Outfielder Makes Plea to MLB Teams to Sign Him

🙏🏾 Ojalá algún día @mlb me pueda abrir las oportunidades como se las han abierto a otros que si han suspendido. Muchos dirán cosas de mí que no son ciertas pero pido miren algo: jamás me suspendieron por motivos fuera del terreno. Pido se haga justicia algún dia. Nunca me… https://t.co/Z6pIyc6VDX