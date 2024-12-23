Walker Buehler Signing in AL East, Won’t Return to Dodgers
Despite being one of the main postseason heroes for the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting pitcher Walker Buehler won't be returning to the team. The right-hander is signing with the Boston Red Sox, marking his departure from the only organization that he has ever known.
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the news on social media. The deal is for one-year and is worth $21.05 million.
While many fans in Los Angeles will be sad that Buehler is gone, this move seemed expected once the team signed lefty Blake Snell. Buehler returning to the Dodgers was always a luxury, not a need and the two sides seemed destined to part ways.
But the right-hander leaves the organization helping them to win two World Series titles. Buehler was an instrumental piece in both of the titles but he stamped himself as a legend in Los Angeles during this playoff run.
After a horrible regular season, the right-hander didn't even know if he would make the playoff roster. Buehler made his return from Tommy John surgery during the year and struggled to find his form.
The right-hander went 1-6 during the year, holding an ERA of 5.38. He struggled with his command at times and never quite looked consistent from game to game.
Even in his first postseason game, Buehler struggled against the San Diego Padres. But due to the excess amount of injuries that the Dodgers suffered in the starting rotation last season, Buehler was somewhat forced to be put out onto the mound.
However, when the lights got brighter, Buehler got better. Buehler dominated against the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, helping the Dodgers take a 2-1 lead in the series.
His next start came in the World Series, also in Game 3 but this time, the scene shifted to Yankee Stadium. Buehler shut down the Yankees in the game and the Dodgers jumped out to a 3-0 series lead.
Buehler then returned to the mound to close out the World Series in Game 5. He made quick work of the Yankees batters and left the mound as a champion once again.
Heading to the Red Sox, Buehler will have plenty of chances to face the Yankees again. While it's sad to see him go, this could be a good step for the right-hander in his career.
