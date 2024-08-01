When Will Freddie Freeman Return to Dodgers? Dave Roberts Provides Update
Freddie Freeman was not with the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Diego after being placed on the family emergency list on Friday ahead of the series opener against the Houston Astros.
Manager Dave Roberts gave a brief update about Freeman's status for the Padres series on Tuesday.
“He’s still kind of in it with Max,” Roberts said. “I don’t see him coming back for this series and we have the off day after this series and we’ll revisit. To be quite honest, I haven’t even broached that subject of him coming back, I just don’t feel it’s right.”
Freeman’s wife Chelsea announced on Instagram last week that their 3-year-old son Maximus was hospitalized as he battled transient synovitis. According to kidshealth.org, this temporary inflammation of the hip can cause limping and pain in the hip and leg. It can be unpleasant for a child but usually goes away within a week or two, and causes no long-term problems.
KidsHealth also says it is most common in kids between three and eight years old. It is also more common in boys. Maximus was to the emergency room because he was unable to sit, stand, or walk for three days and was not eating.
Chelsea's Instagram post mentioned Maximus came down with the illness at the All-Star Game in Texas. Freeman was scratched from Friday's game against the Houston Astros to fly home and be with his family as his son underwent more tests.
Roberts confirmed Freeman’s move to the family emergency list, revealing the first baseman was given “seven days, potentially nine days” with his family, the Associated Press reported.
“We’re just trying to let him spend time with his family and pray that things continue to improve. I don’t know his time, and I know for me, personally, it was just kind of waiting to hear from him and when he wants to come back,” Roberts continued.
“I just know that something spurred it where he feels like he’s gotta go home,” Roberts said of the sudden change Friday afternoon.
“He’s trying to be here for the team and also be there for his family. But when your child is going through things it’s just hard to be present and rightfully so. He certainly had a heavy heart the last few days and I just pray that Max is going to recover well and have a full recovery.”
An eight-time All-Star, Freeman is hitting .288 with 16 homers, 67 RBIs and a .888 OPS. Roberts said Cavan Biggio and Kiké Hernández will get time at first in Freeman’s absence.