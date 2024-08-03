When Will Freddie Freeman Return To Dodgers? Dave Roberts Updates Star’s Status
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is not expected to return to the Dodgers during the rest of their series against the Oakland Athletics manager Dave Roberts said Friday, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
Freeman has been on the family emergency list for a week as his son, Maximus, battles Guillain-Barré syndrome, "a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves," according to the World Health Organization.
The condition is especially rare in kids, and Maximus has a "severe case," Freeman's wife Chelsea detailed. Maximus got sick with a viral infection during the MLB All-Star Game, which took place on July 16.
Chelsea, provided a follow-up on their son's condition on social media Thursday, detailing that they took Maximus to the hospital the week prior when he "went into full body paralysis." This was when Freeman quickly flew home after flying to the Dodgers to Houston for their series against the Astros.
Chelsea initially shared a statement the week prior saying that Max was dealing with transient synovitis.
"These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard," Chelsea said on Instagram.
"This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed. We have been blown away by his improvements in the last 48 hours," Chelsea added. "Maximus was excavated from his breathing tube and taken off of the ventilator yesterday, which is a huge win for us. We believe in the power of prayer and we have been witnessing a miracle in his recovery. Please continue to cover Maximus and our family in your prayers."
There is no exact timetable for when Freeman will return yet, and the priority remains on Maximus's health. He has missed the team's last six games, having last played for the Dodgers on July 25 against San Francisco.
Following the Dodgers' series against the Athletics, they return home after three straight road trips for home series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers have lost five out of their last six games without Freeman.
This season, Freeman is slashing .288/.395/.493 with 109 hits, 63 runs, 16 home runs, and 67 RBIs for the Dodgers. The eight-time MLB All-Star and former National League MVP ranks top-20 in batting average, OPS, and RBIs so far this season.
For now, there's no telling when Freeman will return to the Dodgers — and the circumstances around his absence make that completely understandable.