When Will Max Muncy Return to Dodgers? Dave Roberts Has Date Circled
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions of late, seeing a large lead in the National League West dwindle down to just two games. Los Angeles has had to withstand multiple injuries to key players across the roster but they seem to be getting healthy at the right time.
The Dodgers just got star Mookie Betts back from injury and they are gearing up for slugging third baseman Max Muncy to return soon as well. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM to give the latest on the infielder.
"Muncy is with Tommy (Edman) rehabbing with that OKC team and he will be back with us on Tuesday so he'll play through the weekend, have Monday off, and be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Mariners."
Muncy has been out of the lineup since May due to a right oblique strain. The veteran was supposed to be back earlier in the year but saw a few setbacks that delayed his return to the team. After dealing with the lingering injury, he is finally ready to return to the Dodgers.
Before the injury, Muncy provided the Dodgers with a solid power bat in the lineup. He slashed .223/.323/.475 with a .798 OPS for the season.
Muncy also hit nine home runs and drove in 28 runs for Los Angeles. The team has missed his consistent power threat in the lineup so his return will be a welcome sight.
While he has been out, the players that Los Angeles has put in to replace him haven't faired too well. The third baseman has hit .210 with 11 home runs and 42 runs batted in over 77 games.
Muncy has been a stable presence for the Dodgers over the years so his absence has been felt greatly. Putting him back into a lineup that has Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Teoscar Hernández, among others, gives Los Angeles one of the more lethal units across baseball.
The Dodgers will also be getting Edman back on Monday according to Roberts. Los Angeles traded for the utilityman at the trade deadline but he has yet to play this season due to offseason wrist surgery.
While the team now finds itself in a battle for the NL West, they can at least fall back on getting the majority of their main core back from injury. Unlike in previous years, the Dodgers stretch run seems to be getting very interesting.