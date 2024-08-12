Dodgers Make Surprising Roster Cut To Make Room For Mookie Betts
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially activated outfielder Mookie Betts from the injured list on Monday afternoon. However, the corresponding move was a bit of a surprise.
Utility man and trade deadline acquisition Amed Rosario was designated for assignment.
Betts returns to the lineup after missing the last eight weeks with a fractured hand. He will bat second and play right field.
The decision about Rosario comes as a shock. He was acquired two weeks ago from the Tampa Bay Rays. It was the second consecutive season in which the Dodgers made a deal for the super-utility man.
The 28-year-old right-handed hitter slashed .307/.331/.417 in 275 plate appearances this season with the Tampa Bay Rays and was limited to five games with the Dodgers. The versatile Rosario received only 12 plate appearances in his second stint with Los Angeles this season, hitting .273/.333/.364 with one double, two runs batted in, and one walk.
Rosario was set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Dodgers sent 27-year-old minor league pitcher Michael Flynn to Tampa Bay in exchange and designated reliever Ryan Yarbrough for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster for Rosario.
This was just one of the difficult decisions the Dodgers will face over the coming days. Another decision was made over the weekend when manager Dave Roberts confirmed Betts would be moving back to right field instead of shortstop, as previously announced.
"He is most confident right now in right field versus at shortstop," Roberts said.
Betts will also bat second behind designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
When it came down to making the decision, the Dodgers realistically had to choose between Rosario, Kiké Hernandez, and Nick Ahmed.
Hernandez, sporting his new prescription glasses, has gone on a timely hot streak. He’s hitting .333/.405/.545 in his last 37 plate appearances.
Ahmed has posted a .268 batting average in 42 plate appearances with the Dodgers but the team has confirmed their trust in him defensively by moving Betts to the outfield. Shortstop will be manned by the former Gold Glove winner and Gold-Glove caliber shortstop Miguel Rojas.
Rosario is still owed $387,000 of this year’s salary. Any team that claims him would be on the hook for the full sum, whereas the Dodgers would be spared that sum plus the 110 percent tax as a third-time luxury payor. Waiving Rosario could save the Dodgers about $813,000 if he's claimed.