Dodgers Place All-Star on Injured List in Unfortunate Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing third baseman Max Muncy on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee.
Muncy sustained the knee injury Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox, and exited in the sixth inning after Michael A. Taylor slid into his knee while trying to steal third. Muncy's knee bent backwards, and he had to be helped off the field.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled outfielder Esteury Ruiz. The roster move was somewhat expected as it was reported earlier that Ruiz was joining the big league team in L.A.
The Dodgers had been waiting on the results of an MRI, which Muncy had done Thursday.
“A lot of the tests that they did right now, we feel optimistic,” manager Dave Roberts said following Wednesday's 5-4 win. “And I think that our hope is that it’s a sprain. So obviously, for the next few days, I’m sure he’ll probably be down, but the MRI (Thursday) will show more.”
Muncy is slashing .250/.375/.457 with 13 home runs, 55 runs batted in, and an OPS of .832 on the season. The 34-year-old had struggled to produce at the plate until late April, where he was hitting .167.
The Dodgers power hitter didn't hit his first home run of the season until April 30, but has since returned to full form as one of the key pieces in the lineup.
While it's unfortunate the Dodgers had to place Muncy on the IL, it opens the door for Ruiz to get his first shot at the Major League level with the Dodgers.
Ruiz, who is known for his speed, stole 67 bases with the Athletic in 2023.
