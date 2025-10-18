Who Are The Dodgers Playing In The World Series?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are returning to the World Series.
The defending champions swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series in dominant fashion, completing the feat Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Game 4 of the NLCS was headlined by a mind-boggling performance from Shohei Ohtani, who gave the Dodgers a masterclass performance on the mound and at the plate. Ohtani became the first pitcher in MLB history to hit a leadoff a home run.
He tossed six scoreless innings and hit three home runs to help the Dodgers secure the sweep over Milwaukee.
For the second consecutive season, the Dodgers are back in the Fall Classic. While LA has secured its spot, the American League Championship Series isn't over.
Game 6 between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays is on Sunday. The Mariners have a 3-2 lead heading into the showdown, and could secure their spot in the World Series with a victory Sunday.
Should Toronto take Game 6, the two AL teams will face off one final time in a decisive Game 7 on Monday.
The World Series kicks off Friday, Oct. 24, but it's unclear who will have home-field advantage in the matchup. If the Mariners win the ALCS, the Dodgers would have home-field advantage.
However, that would not be the case if the Blue Jays advance to the Fall Classic. Blue Jays manager John Schneider remains confident his squad can win the next two games to meet the Dodgers in the World Series.
"Yeah, we still have home field advantage. As cool of an environment it is to play here, I know that our fans are going to be ready for us to get home on Sunday," Schneider said following Toronto's 6-2 loss. "I've said it all along. It's a seven-game series, and we did our job coming in here taking two out of three, and we're going to go home and we're going to definitely be ready to play.
"Again, it turns from a seven into a five into a three. It's two-game series. We've won two games in a row a whole lot this year. That's what we expect to do starting on Sunday."
And so, the Dodgers will either face the Mariners or Blue Jays in the World Series.
