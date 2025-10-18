Inside The Dodgers

Who Won NLCS MVP for Dodgers After Sweeping Brewers?

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) removes two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) from pitching during the seventh inning of game four of the NLCS round against the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani secured the NLCS MVP after his Game 4 heroics, hitting three home runs and notching 10 strikeouts in a magical performance.

Heading into Game 4, there was uncertainty about who would win the award, especially since there were no standout hitters, and the best players for the Dodgers were two starting pitchers, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Among the contenders were potentially Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman, or Teoscar Hernández, along with either starter, but no one was a clear favorite for the award.

That all changed on Friday night when Ohtani delivered an historic performance, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to hit a leadoff home run, whether in the regular season or postseason.

His second home run traveled 469 feet, hitting the ball at 116.9 mph. It cleared the stadium, making him the seventh player ever to hit a ball out of Dodger Stadium, becoming only the second Dodger to do so.

His first homer was a 446-foot blast that left his bat at 116.5 mph, a true no-doubter that was overshadowed by Ohtani's second offering.

He became the first player to hit multiple home runs in one game that traveled at least 116 mph.

His third bomb only went 427 feet with an exit velocity of 113.6, his weakest of the game.

Ohtani became the 12th player to hit three home runs in a game.

Now, the Dodgers are heading to back to the World Series for the second straight year.

