Will Shohei Ohtani Be Ready for Opening Day? Dodgers Star Answers
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani underwent surgery on his shoulder for a torn labrum following the conclusion of the 2024 MLB season. Ohtani injured his shoulder while trying to steal second base during Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. He went on to play the rest of the World Series, helping the Dodgers clinch the championship in five games.
Ohtani underwent surgery just days after the Dodgers' World Series championship parade in Los Angeles, leaving questions about his status for the start of the 2025 season.
Ohtani maintains that the plan is to be ready for Opening Day, but the superstar is coming off shoulder surgery as he plans to both pitch and hit in 2025.
“The goal is to be ready for Opening Day. That includes hitting and pitching,” Ohtani said Thursday. “We are kind of taking our time. Obviously we want to make sure that I’m healthy first. We’re not going to rush anything. I think, discussing my shoulder, I think we are going to take a little bit more time and be conservative and we’re going to make sure I’m healthy before I step back on the mound.”
During the 2024 season, Ohtani did not pitch as he recovered from the Tommy John surgery that he underwent in 2023. He spent the entire season exclusively as a designated hitter and put up historic numbers. In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani slashed .310/.390/.646 with 197 hits, 134 runs, 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases, and 130 RBIs.
Ohtani became the first player in MLB history with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season, and went on to win his third MVP award in MLB. Ohtani was the most prolific player in the National League, even without pitching in 2024. When he is fully healthy, Ohtani is one of the best pitchers as well in MLB, and is expected to take on a key role in the Dodgers' rotation.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Spectrum SportsNet LA that the team is looking to keep Ohtani "strong and fresh" as a pitcher for the end of the season and postseason in 2025. He doesn't believe the injury will have any impact on Ohtani's hitting next season.