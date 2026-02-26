Shohei Ohtani Featured in Special Release of Baseball Cards

Earlier this month saw the release of 2026 Topps Series 1 baseball cards in various box options and with Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Shohei Ohtani among the players featured.

The Topps’ original baseball card offering is in celebration of 75 years of Topps Baseball. To recognize the milestone, card designs took inspiration from on the field as Series 1’s unique base card draws from City Connect uniforms.

That includes a jersey texture and triangle stitching going down the left side of the card, and baseball seams around the player image. Also displayed on each card is a diamond logo to further commemorate 75 years of Topps Baseball.

Coinciding with the launch of Series 1 cards, Topps also released a video narrated by Kevin Costner and designed by the group that developed the opening to HBO’s “The House of Dragons” series. The video portrays Costner as a kid with cards of Willie Mays and Hank Aaron.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was among the players featured on the Topps Series 1 cards that released in February 2026. | Topps

Ohtani is featured in five of the top 75 cards. Along with his rookie card’s appearance at No. 10, two 2025 Gold Logoman cards featuring the two-time World Series champion made the list, including a standalone Gold Logoman card that sold in December for $3 million on Fanatics Collect.

Ohtani signed an exclusive global trading card deal with Topps in August 2024. The agreement calls for cards that include his autograph and game-used memorabilia, along with achievements and memorable moments from Ohtani's career.

“I’m happy to be exclusively partnering with Topps to give fans unique cards and collectibles for seasons to come,” Ohtani said in a statement at the time.

He'd previously had an exclusive memorabilia partnership with Fanatics, but it did not include trading cards. Fanatics purchased Topps in 2022.

Shohei Ohtani baseball cards a hot commodity

Earlier this year, an Ohtani Japanese baseball card sold for $430,050, which is a record amount for any of his non-MLB cards.

The rookie Ohtani NPB card featured the right-hander in the midst of throwing a pitch. At the bottom of the card is Ohtani's autograph and printed on the back is a certificate of authenticity. Also denoted on the back is only 10 versions of that specific card were produced.

Previously, the 2024 Topps Ohtani Black Dynasty “50/50” Relic card sold for $1.067 million last year. It became the first card of a Dodgers player to sell for more than $1 million.

Ohtani then surpassed that when a Topps Chrome Gold Logoman Autograph card auctioned for $3 million this past December. The card was a one-of-one that included the gold logo jersey patch Ohtani wore last season to commemorate winning the 2024 NL MVP Award.