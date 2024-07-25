Will the Dodgers Trade James Outman? Former GM Makes a Prediction
James Outman is in the middle of the infamous sophomore slump. As a rookie last season, he finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting. This year, he has bounced between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Outman was optioned to the minors again Sunday when the Dodgers activated veteran Jason Heyward. The second-year center fielder was hitting just .153 with three homers and a .508 OPS in 45 major league games this season.
Thursday, he was on his way back to Los Angeles to take the place of injured utility player Chris Taylor
Thursday, Outman was on his way back to Los Angeles to take the place of injured utility player Chris Taylor, who was placed on the 15-day injured list.
Outman's struggles raise the question of whether the Dodgers are looking to trade him at the deadline. Jim Bowden of The Athletic answered that question:
"I think he could be involved in a trade if the Dodgers were to acquire Luis Robert Jr. from the White Sox, Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Marlins, or Randy Arozarena orJose Siri from the Rays. However, until the Dodgers trade for another center fielder, I think he stays on their 40-man roster."
Outman benefited significantly from his time in Oklahoma City earlier this season, batting .279/.393/.531 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 38 games before getting recalled in June.
But Outman's opportunities were limited in his second stint with the Dodgers. He was just 3-for-15 with eight strikeouts in nine games (five starts) before returning to Triple-A.