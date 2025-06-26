World Series Winning Pitcher Wants to Sign With Dodgers
Former Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly wants to return to the Dodgers if he returns to MLB.
"If I come back healthy, I'm only playing for one team, and that's the Dodgers," Kelly said on Foul Territory.
Kelly has had two spells with the Dodgers in his MLB career so far, the most recent from 2023-24, however he missed the postseason due to a lingering shoulder issue. His first stint in L.A. came from 2019-21, and he was a part of the 2020 World Series championship team.
The right-hander landed on the 60-day injured list in May 2024 with a right posterior shoulder strain, and remained there until July. He landed back on the 15-day injured list in August 2024 with right shoulder inflammation, and made just four appearances with the Dodgers in September before he sat out for the playoffs.
Kelly is still recovering, but believes he is close to a return.
"Arm speed is there, which tells me the velocity will come back in the near future," said Kelly.
Kelly won his first World Series in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox, beating the Dodgers in five games.
He had a 3.72 ERA with the Dodgers through 161 appearances, and had a career 113 ERA+ with L.A. The 1.253 WHIP he had across his two stays with the Dodgers is the best he has with any team in his 13-year career.
The Dodgers may have room for Kelly on their roster, as they are still struggling through an injury crisis. They have 13 players on the injured list, all of whom are pitchers. In June, the Dodgers have a bullpen ERA of 4.24, which ranks 20th in MLB.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.