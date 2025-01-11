Yankees Fans Who Grabbed Dodgers' Mookie Betts Get Severe Punishment From MLB
Justice has been served.
According to a report from the New York Post, the two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts in the middle of a World Series game, have been banned "indefinitely" from Major League Baseball stadiums.
The two fans in question are Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen. They were in attendance with the tickets of an unnamed season-ticket holder who has owned the tickets since 1990.
A league official wrote a letter to the fans that was obtained by The Post: “Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior. Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities.”
The letter later said that if either of them are found at an MLB facility, they are subject to arrest for trespassing.
During Game 4 of the World Series, Betts made the out in foul territory, and upon successfully making the catch, started to be grabbed and pulled by the now-banned-indefinitely fans.
Security immediately rushed to the scene where Betts was pleading that he did in fact catch the ball. The closest umpire quickly signaled that he agreed with the outfielder.
Betts maintained his class and composure unsurprisingly in the moment but later revealed his true feelings as a guest on the Back That Year Up 2024 special.
“I would really say f— you guys,” the seven-time Silver Slugger admitted, "I thought about throwing the ball at them and then I realized, Mook you ain't gonna do s—, go back to right field."
The night of the fan-interference, the Yankees fans met up with ESPN's Jesse Rogers at a bar. Instead of remorse, they actually talked about planning for a moment like this.
“We always joke about the ball in our area,” Capobianco said. “We’re not going to go out of our way to attack. If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up.
“Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We’re willing to do this.”
The irresponsible nature in which they attempted to 'D' up ended up getting them kicked out of attending MLB games indefinitely.
The unnamed season-ticket holder whose tickets Capobianco and Hansen used, will still be able to keep his seats given he was not in attendance that night.
Betts enjoyed five hits and four RBI in the World Series on the way to the Dodgers winning their eighth championship.
