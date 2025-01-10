Gavin Lux Breaks Silence After Getting Traded From Dodgers
After five seasons in Los Angeles, the Dodgers traded second baseman Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds.
Many people anticipated a trade involving Lux this offseason, especially after the Dodgers signed utility free agent Hyeseong Kim to a three-year deal. Kim, who is coming over from Korea, will likely play at second base and replace Lux.
The trade was announced Monday while Lux was at home celebrating his grandfather’s 91st birthday. Although the move seemed inevitable, Lux told reporters he was still surprised to find out he had been traded.
"It’s initially a little bit of a shock," Lux said Tuesday. "That’s a big deal, a lot going on, but we just said, ‘Whatever, we’re going to enjoy the night and celebrate his birthday and go from there.’ We just kept on going.”
At just 19 years old, Lux began his professional baseball career when the Dodgers drafted him in the first round of the 2016 draft. Lux has remained an integral part of the Dodgers organization ever since.
“A lot of emotions, man. I’m sure anyone who’s gotten traded can attest to that. You’re excited, you’re nervous, it’s a new place, a place you’ve never been,” Lux said. “Obviously, the last nine, 10 years, Dodgers are the only thing I’ve ever known.”
Now, Lux will embark on a new journey with a team closer to his hometown. The Great American Ball Park, which is the Reds’ home field, is only a six hour drive from Lux’s hometown in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Cincinnati’s roster features many young, rising stars like shortstop Elly De La Cruz and starting pitcher Hunter Greene, who both earned their first All-Star selection in 2024. De La Cruz and Greene, who are 22 and 25 years old, respectively, were the Reds’ only All-Stars last season.
“It’s a lot of emotions but I’m excited to get over there and be with that group of guys,” Lux said. “There’s a lot of really good, young talent. I’m excited to get over there and help those guys win in any way I can.”
The Reds have not made a postseason since 2020, when they lost in the National League Wild Card Series. Prior to that, Cincinnati had not seen the playoffs since 2013.
The addition of Lux, who offers five years of postseason experience, will hopefully help the Reds return to the playoffs in 2025.
Like many of his new teammates, the 27-year-old is still early in his career. He has already been a part of two World Series championships with the Dodgers, including the recent 2024 victory.
Playing for the Reds will give Lux a chance to develop into a standout, All-Star caliber player in the coming years.