Dodgers to Sign Fan Favorite World Series Champion in Free Agency
It is very common for players to break news about themselves, but Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite Kiké Hernández isn't an ordinary player.
The World Series champion has a knack for flare and drama mixed with a little laughter and his announcement was perfectly him.
Hernández posted on social media Sunday afternoon with the caption, "Walking through the open door."
Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported the two sides are in agreement on a deal, pending a physical.
The caption refers to a comment president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman made recently telling Dodgers fans that the door is never shut for Hernández to return to Los Angeles.
“The door will never be closed on Kiké,” Friedman said to the crowd at Dodger Stadium chanting the player's name.
General manager Brandon Gomes echoed those sentiments in a separate interview.
“Obviously we’d never close the door to Kiké," he said. “I think a lot of it is just making sure he and his family feel like it’s the best position for him. But we’ll have those conversations.”
Hernández has never shied away from making his intentions clear. He wanted to be a Dodger in 2025 from the moment he became a free agent.
“I would love to be back,” Hernández said at a Raising Cane’s fan event right after the World Series. “I truly believe that — we won the World Series a couple days ago, but I truly believe that this team is gonna be even better next year with all the pitching reinforcements.”
The super utility man reinforced his desire to return to Los Angeles during an appearance onThe Shop.
“Main priority for me would probably be coming back,” Hernández said. “I think this team — the Dodgers are very well positioned to make another run and be the first back-to-back team since the New York Yankees in ’99 and 2000.”
Dodgers teammates Teoscar Hernández and Anthony Banda have both publicly said they wanted the October hero back on separate occasions.
Could it be that the Dodgers had the perfect offseason?
It appears that way after the last name on their free-agent big board has reportedly come to terms.