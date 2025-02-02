Yankees Owner Says Dodgers Need to Have Injury-Free Season for Spending to Pay Off
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner isn't crediting the Los Angeles Dodgers for their standout offseason just yet. Although the Dodgers have spared no expense this winter, Steinbrenner said L.A. needs to stay healthy in order to reap the benefits.
"Well, look: It's difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they're doing. Now, we'll see if it pays off," Steinbrenner said via YES Network. "They still have to have a season relatively injury-free for it to work out for them, and it's a long season, as you know, and once you get to the postseason, anything can happen. We've seen that time and time again."
Steinbrenner's remarks come after the Yankees lost to an injury-riddled Dodgers in a five-game World Series. The Dodgers had just three starting pitchers in their rotation, comprised of Yoshinobu Yamamoto (who had missed three months due to injury), Jack Flaherty (who had a back issue earlier that season), and Walker Buehler (who was recovering from his second Tommy John).
Additionally, Shohei Ohtani was injured after attempting to steal a base in Game 2 of the Fall Classic, but was still in the lineup. Starting shortstop Miguel Rojas didn't even play a single game in the championship series because of injury. Freddie Freeman was playing on a hurt ankle. The bullpen was not only overworked, but also had its fair share of injuries.
The Dodgers were far from injury-free when they faced the Bombers in the World Series. And three months later, the Los Angeles organization has only refined its roster as defending champions.
Steinbrenner's comments seem somewhat disingenuous as the owner of the greatest franchise in baseball. The Yankees are worth billions of dollars, and yet, are not leading the league in spending— even though the organization certainly has the ability to do so.
A winning team drives ticket sales, playoff runs, merchandise, TV ratings, and brand value. Investing in winning is the smartest financial play a franchise can make.
The Yankees were once the titans of baseball, but seem far from a powerhouse organization based on Steinbrenner's latest comments.
