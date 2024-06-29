Young Dodgers Pitcher Is Embracing Chance To Show He Belongs In Big Leagues
The Los Angeles Dodgers have tons of pitching talent all across the organization and it's a testament to how the front office has put things together. They believe in having strong depth on every level of the team, giving them the chance to pluck players from different spots when needed.
One of those young arms that has been making waves in the big leagues is right-hander Landon Knack. Knack has been given a long stay in the major leagues due to a lot of injuries across the Dodgers rotation.
He has been making the most of his time with the team and is embracing the challenge. Knack understands that this is the time for him to show the organization what he can do on the mound.
“I’m continuing to keep the same mindset,” Knack said. “I mean, you never know when your last outing is going to be up here. You just continue to take it day by day and continue to work on your craft.”
Knack started against the San Francisco Giants on Friday and performed well again. He went 4.2 innings, allowing one earned run and striking out seven batters.
On the season, he has an ERA of 2.08 over six starts. Knack has shown that he belongs on the big league stage and the Dodgers have allowed him to continue to grow as a pitcher on this level.
If he can keep this up, he will likely become a mainstay in the rotation. Knack has all the tools to be a truly impactful arm in the rotation and the Dodgers are extremely high on his upside for the future.