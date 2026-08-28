2 Dodgers Prospects Having the Biggest Breakouts in MLB This Season

Two Los Angeles Dodgers prospects are doing their best in 2026 to elbow their way into the national prospect radar.

Pitcher Christian Zazueta, 21, and shortstop Emil Morales, 19, joined the Dodgers' organization via different paths. Now that they're here, each is advancing through the system in a way that justifies perhaps more hype than they received coming into the season.

Dodgers Shortstop Emil Morales Having 2026 Breakout

Morales began the season with Class-A Ontario and slashed .323/.385/.570 before earning a promotion to advanced Class-A Great Lakes. In 72 games with the Loons, he's slashing .279/.382/.533 through Wednesday, with 18 home runs and 76 RBIs.

That he's doing this at a premier position makes him a notable riser in the Dodgers' farm system. MLB Pipeline ranks him the No. 4 prospect in the organization and No. 24 in all of MLB — a huge boost from No. 96 when the year began.

In listing Morales among the "biggest breakout" performers of 2026, MLB.com writes:

"Scouts projected Morales to have above-average hit and power tools when he signed for nearly $1.9 million as one of the top prospects in the 2024 international class, but he's taken his power to a new level in 2026 and is tied for second among teenage Minor Leaguers with 23 homers. The right-handed hitter has absolutely crushed fastballs — his slash line is .348/.466/.690 — while still hitting for enough power against secondary pitches (.174 ISO). He's quite physical at 6-foot-3 but has a chance to stick at shortstop thanks to promising instincts and arm strength."

Dodgers Pitcher Christian Zazueta's 2026 Breakout Season

Zazueta has made nine starts since his June promotion to Double-A Tulsa. Still young for the level, the right-hander is 1-2 with a 3.69 ERA for the Drillers. His 62 strikeouts and six walks in 39 innings are a breathtaking ratio at any level — and suggest Zazueta could potentially arrive in 2027 if he keeps this up.

MLB.com moved him up to No. 5 in the Dodgers' system from No. 10. The Mexico native is the new No. 36 overall prospect after missing the top-100 cut to begin the season. Here's what MLB Pipeline wrote about Zazueta making the leap:

"The Dodgers have a habit of picking up interesting prospects in trades and watching them take off in their impressive player development program, and Zazueta is their latest success. Acquired from the Yankees in the Caleb Ferguson trade, the 6-foot-3 righty uses his athleticism well to get elite extension, which helps his upper-90s fastball with carry play up. The 22-year-old has improved his strikeout and walk rates, leading to a 31.5 percent K/BB rate that ranks second among Minor League pitchers with at least 80 innings."

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