Dodgers Have New Top Pitching Prospect Thanks to Yankees

Regardless of who's making the list, the Los Angeles Dodgers' current Top 10 prospects are dominated by position players.

It was noteworthy, then, when a new pitcher took over as the top prospect in the organization this week: Christian Zazueta moved up to No. 6 on MLB Pipeline's list, overtaking River Ryan (No. 7).

The Dodgers originally acquired Zazueta in February 2024, along with left-hander Mat Gage, in the deal that sent reliever Caleb Ferguson to the New York Yankees.

Gage was the immediate return. He spent five months in the Dodgers' organization, but never made it past Triple-A. Zazueta was always going to be a long-term play, but he looks like a shrewd acquisition in hindsight.

The right-hander split the 2024 season between the Arizona Complex League and Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. It was his first full season with a United States-based minor league affiliate.

Zazueta took his lumps in the hitter-friendly California League (6.36 ERA) but walked 20 and struck out 63 in 52.1 innings.

Zazueta looked much better in 16 starts for Rancho Cucamonga in 2025, going 7-2 with a 2.44 ERA. His walk rate dropped (16 in 66.1 innings) and he struck out 80 batters. He was named the Dodgers' Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year and made one appearance at advanced Class-A Great Lakes to finish the season.

In 2026, Zazueta spent the first two months of the season with Great Lakes. He was promoted to Double-A Tulsa for the first time after tossing five hitless and scoreless innings in his final start with the Loons on June 18.

Zazueta picked up where he left off in his next start, firing five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit in his Tulsa debut on June 25.

Still only 21 years old, Zazueta is a ways off from Los Angeles. His scouting report on MLB Pipeline praised his plus fastball (92-95 mph, "with plenty of carry and armside run") and a changeup (83-85 mph, "with fade and sink").

The changeup seems to be Zazueta's carrying tool. He's performed better against left-handed batters (.168/.222/.320) this season than right-handers (.226/.289/.411).

The Dodgers are more likely to trade from their depth of position player prospects than minor league pitchers between now and the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Even if he remains in the system, Zazueta is a good name to keep tabs on.

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