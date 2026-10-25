Alex Vesia Sends Message to Dodgers Fans Before Entering Free Agency

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed relief pitcher Alex Vesia sent Dodger fans a message after the team fell short this October.

Vesia, who will be a free agent this winter, thanked fans for their unwavering support over the past six seasons.

"By far the hardest year of my career. It’s hard to put into words what this season was like," Vesia wrote on Instagram. "Personal battles with confidence, expectations and highs and lows mentally. I can’t thank my teammates enough for picking me up on down days and dealing with my crazy ass on my high ones.

"I don’t know what the future holds, but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past six years, especially this year. I’m just a man on a mission!"

The 30-year-old left-handed pitcher played in the final year of his $3.65 million deal after the Dodgers exercised his club option last offseason.

Vesia has been a staple of the Dodgers bullpen since 2021, but he doesn't know if he will be back with the club in 2027.

This past season, the veteran reliever posted a 2.64 ERA across 72 appearances. He went 3-1 with 74 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP in 58 innings.

Vesia is the Dodgers' second-best free agent this offseason behind left-hander Tarik Skubal.

It's been quite the journey for Vesia during his time in LA. If the Dodgers decide to move on from him, he will certainly be missed by fans as the fiery competitor they have come to know and love.

Vesia has pitched in 372 major league games, posting an elite 2.87 ERA, 443 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP.

The Dodgers were eight wins away from becoming the first three-peat champions in a quarter-century. Instead, the Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Los Angeles was outplayed in every facet of the game and sent home earlier than they ever imagined.

The Dodgers will look to reach the mountaintop in 2027, with or without Vesia on the team. The left-hander will be a strong, highly sought-after commodity on the free agent market.

Vesia is as reliable as it comes out of the bullpen, which should earn him a significant raise in free agency. Whether or not it comes from the Dodgers remains to be seen.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.