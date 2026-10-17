Every Dodgers Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2026 season came to an end at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Now, the Dodgers shift their focus to the offseason, where they have a handful of key players hitting free agency.

Here's a look at all of them.

Dodgers Free Agents in 2026

Kris Bubic, SP: The Dodgers acquired Bubic from the Kansas City Royals ahead of the trade deadline. He pitched 4.2 scoreless innings as a reliever in LA to close out the regular season. He then allowed two runs over two appearances (1.1 innings) in the postseason. He's 29 years old and should command a decent contract as a left-handed starting pitcher.

Brusdar Graterol, RP: Graterol hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since the 2024 World Series due to various injuries. The 28-year-old underwent back surgery at the end of May.

Enrique Hernandez, INF/OF: Hernandez has re-signed with the Dodgers on one-year deals each of the last three offseasons. He played a critical role in the team's back-to-back World Series titles. At 35 years old, it's unclear if he'll have another opportunity after a down year.

Eric Lauer, SP: The Dodgers acquired Lauer in a midseason trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was a vital piece to the rotation until he suffered a late-season elbow injury that ultimately ended his campaign. At 31 years old, he should have a solid market in free agency.

Evan Phillips, RP: The Dodgers re-signed Phillips last offseason as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He had a 3.46 ERA across 26 regular-season innings and pitched three scoreless innings across five appearances in the postseason. He should have a solid market at 32 years old.

Miguel Rojas, INF: Rojas officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after the Game 4 loss. He wants to remain in the Dodgers organization as a coach.

Tarik Skubal, SP: By far the biggest free agent in all of MLB, Skubal is set to become the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history. He had a 2.61 ERA over 10 starts with the Dodgers after being acquired at the trade deadline. He had a 2.45 ERA across two postseason starts. While he loved his time in LA, it remains to be seen where free agency takes him.

Blake Treinen, RP: The 38-year-old Treinen is another player who could retire this offseason. He had a 3.64 ERA across 29.2 innings before a shoulder injury ended his season just before the playoffs.

Alex Vesia, RP: Vesia is the Dodgers' second-best free agent after Skubal. The left-hander has been a staple in the Dodgers bullpen since 2021, and had a 2.64 ERA across 72 appearances this season. The 30-year-old said before the postseason that he doesn't know if he'll be back with the team in 2027.

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