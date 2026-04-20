Cubs Manager Randomly Calls Out Dodgers for Special Treatment With Shohei Ohtani Rule

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell expressed his displeasure with Major League Baseball's rule that allows the Los Angeles Dodgers to carry an extra pitcher on their roster with Shohei Ohtani's two-way designation.

Every MLB team is only allowed to carry 13 pitchers, meaning the other 13 players on the 26-man roster are hitters.

The Dodgers, however, are technically allowed a 14th pitcher because of Ohtani's two-way classification. The Dodgers have 12 hitters, 13 pitchers and Ohtani on the active roster.

Counsell was asked about MLB's 13-pitcher limit, and called out the Dodgers in his response.

"It's a rule to help offense, I think, more than anything, if you ask me," Counsell said on Monday, via the Associated Press. "And then there's one team that's allowed to carry basically one of both, and that he gets special consideration. Which is probably the most bizarre rule. ... For one team."

He aded: "There's not another player like that, but one team gets different rules for that player."

The Cubs have been hit hard by pitching injuries this year, which appears to be where this rant came from. However, it's unfair to say the Dodgers have this advantage. Rather, the advantage goes to the team that has a two-way player — and in this instance, the Dodgers are benefitting.

Counsell isn't the only prominent baseball figure to call out the rule this week.

On Sunday, former general manager and current media personality Jim Bowden randomly called out the rule on social media.

"I think it's time MLB revisits one aspect of the Ohtani rules and eradicate the exemption the Dodgers get to carry an extra pitcher," Bowden wrote on X. "I'm ok with allowing him to DH when he pitches and remain in game but roster advantage not fair in my opinion."

I think it's time #MLB revisits one aspect of the Ohtani rules and eradicate the exemption the #Dodgers get to carry an extra pitcher. I'm ok with allowing him to DH when he pitches and remain in game but roster advantage not fair in my opinion. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) April 19, 2026

The Dodgers were one of 30 teams with the opportunity to sign Ohtani when he entered free agency after the 2023 season. The Cubs were among the teams showing interest in the two-way star. Ultimately, their bid fell short.

Ohtani is now in his third season with the Dodgers, but the first where he's a full-time starting pitcher and hitter.

Ohtani didn't hit in his debut season with the Dodgers, but still won the National League MVP award after slashing .310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs, 130 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.036 while stealing 59 bases.

He then made his Dodgers pitching debut in June 2025, and won his second straight MVP award last year, slashing .282/.392/.622 with 55 home runs, 102 RBIs and an OPS of 1.014. He pitched 47 innings across 14 starts, sporting a 2.87 ERA with 62 strikeouts.

This year, Ohtani is off to a dominant start on the mound, allowing just one run across 18 innings for a 0.50 ERA. He's off to a bit of a slower start as a hitter (for his standards), hitting .273 with five home runs, 11 RBIs and an OPS of .915.

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