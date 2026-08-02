Dalton Rushing Scratched From Dodgers Lineup Minutes Before First Pitch vs Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers have scratched catcher Dalton Rushing from Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox just minutes before first pitch.

The team did not initially provide a reason.

Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. replaced Rushing at catcher and will bat ninth. The Dodgers don't have another catcher on the active roster.

Why Did the Dodgers Scratch Dalton Rushing on Sunday Night?

The Dodgers later announced Rushing was scratched due to minor arm irritation.

The Dodgers scratched Dalton Rushing on Sunday vs. the Red Sox due to minor arm irritation, the team announced.



The Dodgers can't afford an extended absence to Rushing with Will Smith still at least 3-4 weeks away.



Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. is the only other catcher on the roster. pic.twitter.com/8hTJ8PR9Jn — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 2, 2026

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported the team was exercising caution with the second-year backstop.

"The arm trouble is not a cause for concern, the source said, and the club is being extra cautious with Rushing while franchise catcher Will Smith is already on the injured list with an inflamed disc in his neck," Ardaya wrote.

With it being less than 24 hours before the trade deadline, there could obviously be speculation of a potential move. However, the Dodgers are not trading Rushing, a former top prospect whose bat his translated to the big league level.

Dodgers Can't Afford a Dalton Rushing Injury

The Dodgers are not in a position where they can be without Rushing for any extended amount of time.

The 25-year-old catcher is currently the team's starter with Will Smith on the injured list.

Smith has just restarted baseball activities after being sidelined since early June due to an inflamed disc in his neck. He's still at least three or four weeks away from getting back.

“This is something that’s uncharted territory, for him certainly. We’re sort of back at Square One. I just don’t know how long that ramp up will take," manager Dave Roberts said of Smith last week.

“Just every marker — if he feels good, we keep advancing. There’s obviously going to be a rehab assignment behind it. I just don’t know. But very confident that it’s going to happen given that he’s pain-free and he’s doing some things now.”

"I know Will is anxious to get back out there," Roberts added this weekend, "But there still has to be a progression and games played. I just don’t see it before three or four weeks."

In Smith's absence, Rushing has been thrust into an everyday role, and has impressed with his bat. He' s hitting .253 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and an OPS of .809.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.