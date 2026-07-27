Latest Will Smith Update Shows He's Still Nowhere Near Return to Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith is unable to return until mid-August at the earliest after being placed on the 60-day injured list.

It doesn't sound like he'll be back that soon anyway.

On Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided the latest update on Smith, one that detailed minimal progress for the team's backstop.

“He’s pain-free, he’s starting to get back into being more active,” Roberts said. “What that means, don’t really know yet. But he’s pain-free.”

On Sunday, Roberts didn't have any new update on Smith, saying he should get more information when the team returns home this week for their six-game home stand.

Smith has been out since early June after being scratched from a game due to neck stiffness. Initially, Smith was expected to miss just one game. Then, he was ultimately placed on the injured list, and was recently transferred to the 60-day as he just hasn't been able to get back.

Smith had started baseball activites before the All-Star break, but was shut down due to continued soreness. It doesn't appear he's currently doing any baseball activities.

Smith will need to fully ramp up in swinging, running and catching before he's able to go on a rehab assignment. Then, he'll likely play a few games on a rehab assignment before returning to retake his starting role.

At this point, it appears the earliest Smith could return is late August. It's also possible he's not back until September.

What Does Will Smith's Injury Mean for Dodgers' Trade Deadline Plans?

To this point, the Dodgers have maintained that Smith's injury doesn't impact their trade deadline plans. However, for a team with hopes of a three-peat, they need to make sure they have an insurance plan in place.

As of now, Dalton Rushing is the starting catcher, with Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. as his backup. Rushing was getting a majority of the playing time, but it appears the Dodgers have started to pull back as they don't want to risk running him into the ground.

So, Rushing will likely start two of three games moving forward, with Alfonzo getting a bit more of an extended look. However, at the moment, the Dodgers are one Rushing injury away from being in serious trouble heading into the stretch run of the season.

Thus, the Dodgers should look to add a catcher they'd feel comfortable with in potential big games. A catcher on an expiring contract would make the most sense, as the team fully intends on having Smith and Rushing for the foreseeable future.

They just need an insurance plan for this season.

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