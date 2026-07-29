Dodgers Finally Get Good Will Smith News as Trade Deadline Looms

Catcher Will Smith, who has been missing from the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for nearly two months, is finally showing signs of a return.

Smith has been on the injured list since June 11 with a neck injury and disc inflammation that initially appeared to be relatively minor. As the weeks passed by, however, it became clear that Smith's injury was more significant than the team initially thought.

On Tuesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finally offered a positive update on the three-time All-Star catcher.

"Pain-free, as he has been for the last week," Roberts told reporters. "But I'm excited to hear that he is starting some baseball activities. So that's probably lifting some weights, throwing, getting his core moving and swinging the bat."

Roberts' update is a positive sign for a team that is in dire need of more depth at catcher. Smith's extended absence has prompted questions about whether the Dodgers need to acquire a reliable catcher ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The Dodgers could very well still benefit from getting a catcher at the deadline. Even if Smith is back to full health come October, the Dodgers might prefer to play it safe and secure depth at a key position rather than play the waiting game on an injury that has already exceeded initial concerns.

In Smith's wake, second-year catcher Dalton Rushing has been a reliable starter, batting .256 with 11 home runs and an .814 OPS. However, there are lingering reminders that Rushing is a young player, as seen in lapses of judgment on the field and, at times, poor defensive play.

The Dodgers have shown they can stay afloat — and even thrive — with Rushing as a backstop. However, Rushing lacks the postseason experience of Smith, who hit the decisive, go-ahead solo home run in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

Regardless of what the Dodgers do at the deadline, Rushing likely has time to continue to prove himself to the Dodgers' brass. Without a provided return timeline, it can be assumed that Smith will not be back until mid-to-late August at the absolute earliest.

But, if the 31-year-old can be healthy for the postseason, the Dodgers are one step closer to being at full strength as they seek their third consecutive World Series title.

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