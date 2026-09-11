Dave Roberts Has Surprising Response to Moving Shohei Ohtani Down in Dodgers Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without Shohei Ohtani for at least the next two weeks as he's going on the injured list with his lingering knee, biceps and neck injuries.

When he returns, could he be moved out of the leadoff spot?

“I think he’s our best hitter. I think the best player should have the most latitude,” manager Dave Roberts said recently when asked about Ohtani's spot in the lineup. “That’s part of my thought. Is it forever? I don’t know. Is it until the end of the season? I don’t know yet. But I think that’s probably the answer.”

Ohtani, who has not batted lower than second in his time with the Dodgers, could potentially see that change when he returns.

The 32-year-old superstar started his time with the Dodgers batting second behind Mookie Betts. After Betts suffered an injury to his hand in June 2024, Roberts placed Ohtani first in the batting order, and the Dodgers haven't looked back.

However, with the slew of injuries that Ohtani has suffered this season, the Dodgers may look to find him a new spot in the lineup before the postseason.

Then again, a lot of that depends on how he looks when he returns from his absence.

“We can be successful with him at the top,” Roberts said. “I’m not blind, if there’s something dynamic that might be better, whether he’s hitting second or third, then I’m open to it. But I don’t want to make that decision quite yet.”

Ohtani played just once in the last week, and is set for a much longer absence moving forward.

That will allow the Dodgers to experiment with the top of the lineup before October.

Tommy Edman has Stepped Up in Place of Shohei Ohtani

In Ohtani's stead, Tommy Edman has filled in as the everyday leadoff hitter and started off hot before struggling over the last few games.

Overall, he's had 39 plate appearances in the leadoff spot, going 7-for-33 (.212) with one home run, five RBIs and an OPS of .697.

Edman will likely continue to get some run as the leadoff hitter. However, Roberts could look to change things up if his struggles continue.

Fortunately, the Dodgers have been able to win in spite of Ohtani's absence. They are riding a seven-game winning streak and are 3.5 games up on the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed in the National League, which comes with a first-round bye.

Now, they'll need to continue winning without Ohtani — and potentially look for a capable leadoff hitter for the rest of the season.

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