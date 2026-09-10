Dodgers Placing Shohei Ohtani on Injured List: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing Shohei Ohtani on the injured list in a massive development for the reigning two-time World Series champions.

The Dodgers, sitting at 89-57, are fighting to earn one of the top two seeds in the National League, which would give them a first-round bye. For at least the next two weeks, they'll be doing that without their best player and the reigning three-time Most Valuable Player award winner.

The Dodgers are placing Shohei Ohtani on the injured list. He must go on the 15-day IL as a two-way player.



The earliest he can return is Sept. 23. The wild-card round starts Sept. 29. The NLDS would start Oct. 3.



Josue De Paula will likely replace Ohtani as the everyday DH. pic.twitter.com/KBBHzj1vdJ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 10, 2026

Ohtani last played on Monday, when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Before that, he missed four games after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts last Wednesday.

Ohtani has been shut down from pitching for the rest of the season. He's currently dealing with injuries to his knee, biceps and neck.

"I've seen it over the last couple weeks, where he hasn't been who he is," manager Dave Roberts said last week. “Obviously, there’s some compensation."

On Thursday of last week, Roberts said Ohtani going on the IL was "unlikely." Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said that the team hadn't even discussed the possibility.

However, on Friday, Roberts' tone changed, as the manager said he was "hopeful" Ohtani would avoid the IL, but added he was not confident.

Ohtani ended up returning for one game on Monday, before being out of the lineup for the next two games after suffering a setback on a swing.

Roberts said before Wednesday's game that an IL stint was on the table.

“The concern is that after four days [off], to then take four at-bats and feel something in an at-bat where we can’t keep going forward, that’s disappointing,” Roberts said. “But that’s kind of where we’re at ... and anything should be on the table [moving forward], as far as what gets him to be the best version of himself in September.”

The Dodgers are hoping two weeks off gets him closer to that "best version of himself." Since Aug. 8, when he started a throwing progression (that has since been shut down for good), he's hitting .198 with four home runs, 10 RBIs and an OPS of .689.

When Can Shohei Ohtani Return to the Dodgers?

As a two-way player, Ohtani has to go on the 15-day IL, rather than the 10-day IL reserved for position players. Thus, he won't be eligible to return until Sept. 23 at the earliest.

The wild-card series begins on Sept. 29.

If the Dodgers earn a top-two seed and avoid the wild-card round, they'll start the National League Division Series on Oct. 3.

Who is Replacing Shohei Ohtani on the Dodgers Roster?

The Dodgers are calling up top prospect Josue De Paula to replace Ohtani.

He will become the first position player to be called up straight from Double-A in the Dodgers' Andrew Friedman era.

In 124 games at Double-A Tulsa, De Paula slashed .303/.401/.547 with 27 home runs, 104 RBIs, 31 stolen bases and an OPS of .948.

Josue De Paula in 124 games at Double-A this year:



.303 AVG

.401 OBP

.547 SLG

27 HR

104 RBI

31 SB

87 K/81 BB



The Dodgers' No. 1 overall prospect is skipping Triple-A and heading straight to MLB for the stretch run of the season.



Talk about a late-season spark. pic.twitter.com/ja0cNKgRVQ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 10, 2026

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