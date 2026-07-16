Dodgers' Blake Snell Underwent Much More Extensive Surgery Than Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell is eager to get back on the mound after making just one start this season in May before undergoing elbow surgery.

"I'm so good right now," Snell told The Orange County Register last week. "I can't wait to pitch."

Snell said he was "pain-free" two months after his surgery, which removed loose bodies from his elbow. He even noted that his lingering shoulder pain has improved in addition to his elbow.

The two-time Cy Young winner has steadily progressed through his recovery, throwing to live batters for the first time this past weekend.

Blake Snell is facing hitters for the first time since his elbow surgery earlier this year pic.twitter.com/nIGaz45aAZ — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) July 11, 2026

Snell and fellow two-time Cy Young winning pitcher Tarik Skubal both received a similar surgery using the 'NanoNeedle' technique, which allows surgeons to remove loose bodies through a tiny puncture, drastically reducing recovery times.

Skubal was back on the mound on June 13 despite having his surgery just two weeks prior to Snell's. However, Snell noted that there were some major differences between the two experiences.

"It was two different surgeries," Snell said. "His was 30 minutes. They chipped the bone down, took the bone out. I had bones on each side of my elbow and through my canal [in the back of the joint]. So it was a two-and-a-half hour surgery compared to 30 minutes. It’s two different surgeries. A lot more was done.”

If Snell's recovery is anything like Skubal's, the Dodgers should be pleased. Since the surgery, Skubal is not quite up to his usual standards, but holds a 3.62 ERA and a 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings rate.

Snell, who has thrown just three innings in 2026, had a 2.35 ERA for the Dodgers last season but was limited to just 11 regular season starts with left shoulder issues.

For a player who has experienced his fair share of injuries, Snell is hoping that the habits he formed during his time away from the game will prevent missing more time in the future.

“I’ll be better. I believe it,” Snell said. “I think there’s a lot more I can do. I’ve just got to get healthy and stay healthy. I’m taking all the right steps. I’m taking my diet seriously. My workouts, Pilates — I feel like I’m doing everything I can to play.

“This is part of it which sucks. I’m not accepting it. It just is what it is. All I can do now is every day do what I can to ensure I can pitch full seasons and be healthy.”

The Dodgers will return to action Friday, July 17 against the New York Yankees. Snell is expected to return sometime in mid-August.

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