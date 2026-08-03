Dodgers Acquiring Royals All-Star Pitcher in Surprise Trade Deadline Move

After trading for Tarik Skubal, the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't done making moves.

With hours left to go before the trade deadline, the Dodgers are acquiring left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic from the Kansas City Royals. This is somewhat of a surprising move for the Dodgers considering the pitching depth that the team already has.

In exchange for the left-hander, the Dodgers are sending righty Carlos Duran to the Royals.

The Dodgers are acquiring Kris Bubic from the Royals for RHP Carlos Duran, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2026

Who is Kris Bubic?

Bubic has made nine starts for the Royals this season, compiling a 4.11 ERA over 50.1 innings with 51 strikeouts. He was an All-Star last year and will hit free agency at the end of this season.

He's currently on the 60-day injured list with left shoulder soreness. He's expected to return sometime in August, per MLB.com.

When healthy, Bubic has proven to be a very strong pitcher in the majors, with him sporting a 2.55 ERA and 2.89 FIP last season.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Royals, but the Dodgers clearly see the upside in him. The left-hander could be a solid insurance option for the starting rotation, or another piece for the bullpen, if he returns from injury.

Bubic has a five-pitch mix, with his changeup being his most effective weapon. Batters have hit .184 against his changeup this year, with Bubic throwing it 20% of the time.

Who is Carlos Duran?

Duran signed with the Dodgers on a minor league contract over the offseason. The right-hander never saw big-league action with Los Angeles, but he did appear in 37 games in Triple-A and was on the 40-man roster.

Over 42.2 innings, Duran registered a 3.38 ERA. The right-hander was used as both a starter and a relief pitcher, with him saving two games.

His only playing time in the majors came in 2025 with the Athletics. Duran allowed three runs over 0.1 innings, seeing his ERA come in at 81.00.

What's Next For Dodgers Following the Kris Bubic Trade?

With the Dodgers landing Bubic, the future of left-hander Eric Lauer remains in question. The team already fields many pitchers on the roster, and there just aren't enough spots to go around.

Lauer has been in trade rumors over the last few weeks following a resurgence in Los Angeles. The left-hander has made it clear that he doesn't want to be traded, but he understands that it's a business at the end of the day.

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