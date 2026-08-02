Dodgers' Eric Lauer, Alex Call Send Clear Message to Front Office Amid Trade Rumors

Over the last decade-plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers organization has firmly established itself as a place that players want to be.

It hasn't just been the winning, but the culture set by the entire organization from the top down. Players have spoken highly about the Dodgers being a world-class organization in everything they do.

This has become apparent as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches, with multiple players in rumors wanting to remain in Los Angeles.

Starting pitcher Eric Lauer opened up about the recent trade rumors around him as the deadline closes in.

“My wife hates it,” Lauer quipped.

“I mean, it’s something that I was aware of coming over here, that it might be like a rental thing,” he added. “There’s some big guys that have injuries that there was just a need. So [it was see-a-need, fill-a-need kind of thing. But I mean, I love it here. I think I’m thriving here, as far as I can tell. And I would love to be part of this team.”

Lauer joined the Dodgers in a trade earlier this season, and the team has massively relied on him. With the starting rotation seeing multiple injuries take place, the left-hander has stepped up to keep this group afloat.

The left-hander has found success while with the Dodgers, posting a 2.96 ERA over nine appearances (eight starts). The Dodgers are 9-0 when he pitches.

“Honestly, it’s just kind of like everything,” Lauer said of what makes the Dodgers great. “It’s everything surrounding the game and surrounding the clubhouse, the players, the staff, everybody. Just everything is geared towards winning the day and winning the pitch. So, all you really have to focus on is going out there and doing your job.

“And it’s a really freeing feeling knowing that you know everybody’s prepared, everybody’s done what they need to do to go out there and execute and win the game.”

With Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell returning soon, and with the team acquiring Tarik Skubal, there may not be any room for Lauer.

Alex Call Doesn't Want to Be Traded

Outfielder Alex Call, whom the Dodgers acquired at the trade deadline a year ago, has also voiced his desire to stay. Call has been part of a platoon of outfielders used by Los Angeles, which seems to be the perfect role for him.

“I don’t know if it’s truth or speculation or whatever’s going on,” Call said of the trade rumors to the California Post. “I don’t know. I’ve been trying not to think about it too much. But love being here.”

The Dodgers have enjoyed having Call on the roster, but with how deep the team is, there just isn't any playing time to be had. Utility man Kiké Hernández just returned from the injured list, and the Dodgers are trying to get him more playing time.

“He’s been such a great teammate,” manager Dave Roberts said of Call. “I love the player, love the guy. But I’m just trying to get Kiké back in the mix, and with what Miggy [Rojas] has done all year for us — there’s certain guys that play every day.”

So far this year, Call has hit .244 with one home run and 16 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .663. Call has been a good backup option for the Dodgers, but he's generated a good amount of interest around the league.

Will the Dodgers Trade Eric Lauer or Alex Call?

Both Call and Lauer have helped the Dodgers greatly this season, but given where the team is in terms of health, trades may be coming.

Los Angeles can't make room for everyone, and adding to the already strong farm system with trades of these two players seems likely at this juncture.

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