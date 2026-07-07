Dodgers Cut Ties With Catcher, Add Carlos Duran to 40-Man Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers made an under-the-radar roster move on Monday, replacing a catcher on the 40-man roster with a pitcher.

Catcher Chuckie Robinson was designated for assignment, removing him from the 40-man roster and sending him to waivers. Right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran was added to the 40-man roster, but will remain with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers added RHP Carlos Duran to the 40-man roster and designated catcher Chuckie Robinson for assignment. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 6, 2026

Dodgers Designate Chuckie Robinson for Assignment

Robinson, 31, was DFA'd just two days after being optioned to Triple-A. The catcher spent just over three weeks on the active roster after being called up to replace Will Smith when he went on the injured list.

Robinson appeared in eight games for the Dodgers at the big league level, going 2-for-23 (.087) with one run batted in and an OPS of .174. He appeared in one game with the Dodgers at the big league level last season, going 0-for-1.

The Dodgers claimed Robinson off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels in May 2025. He was then claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves in September before re-signing with the Dodgers on a minor league deal in December.

Robinson was initially drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2020 Rule 5 draft and debuted with them in 2022.

Overall, he's appeared in 60 games at the big league level with the Reds, Chicago White Sox and Dodgers, hitting .124 with two home runs, six RBIs and an OPS of .334.

Dodgers Add Carlos Duran to 40-Man Roster

As for the other part of the roster move, the Dodgers are making sure they keep Duran in the organization by adding him to the 40-man roster.

Duran, 24, signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2018. He rose the ranks of the organization before being traded to the Athletics in April 2025 for outfielder Esteury Ruiz.

Duran made one appearance for the Athletics at the MLB level, allowing three runs while recording just one out with three walks. At the conclusion of the 2025 season, he elected free agency.

The Dodgers picked him back up on a minor league deal in December, and he's been in the organization ever since.

Across 30 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, Duran has a 3.86 ERA over 35 innings with 50 strikeouts to 25 walks.

Across parts of three seasons at Triple-A in his career, he has a 4.73 ERA with 120 strikeouts over 99 innings of work.

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