Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Second Half Opener vs Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the second half of the 2026 season with the best record in Major League Baseball at 61-36. However, they did falter heading into the All-Star break, getting swept for the first time this year at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After a nice four days off, the Dodgers are now in New York for a three-game series with the Yankees.

The Yankees are 54-42, three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. They've gone 18-19 since Aaron Judge's injury.

This is the lone regular season series between the two teams this season. Last year, the Dodgers took two of three from the Yankees at Dodger Stadium in a 2024 World Series rematch.

Dodgers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the second half opener looking for much better results than his first half.

Sasaki is 3-5 with a 5.33 ERA on the year. He's given up 19 home runs in 81 innings of work.

Sasaki has allowed at least three runs in each of his last five starts, including outbursts of six and seven runs.

Opposite Sasaki will be the longtime ace of the Yankees in right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Cole returned from Tommy John surgery in late May, and has struggled since coming back.

Overall, the six-time All-Star is 3-4 with a 4.04 ERA across nine starts this season. He has 47 strikeouts to 11 walks in 49 innings of work.

Dodgers Lineup vs Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, C Tommy Edman, 2B

The Dodgers are going with their best lineup out of the break, which is no surprise.

Ohtani is leading off after getting fluid drained from his knee over the All-Star break. He won't be pitching this weekend but is expected to be the DH in all three games as normal.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Yankees on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees on Friday, July 17 is 4:05 p.m. PT/7:05 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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