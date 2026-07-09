Dodgers Notes: Unfortunate Tyler Glasnow News, Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, Dave Roberts Talks Retirement
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 4-3, on Wednesday night and improved to 61-33 on the year.
Right-hander Roki Sasaki punched out five batters across six innings of work and allowed three earned runs off of five hits. Jack Dreyer, Alex Vesia, Edgardo Henriquez and Tanner Scott allowed just one hit the rest of the way to secure the win.
On the offensive side of things, utility star Tommy Edman scored the game's first run via a wild pitch. A few batters later, Kyle Tucker brought in another two with a well-hit single.
The eventual tiebreaker came in the bottom of the eighth inning via an RBI single from superstar Mookie Betts at the end of an impressive nine-pitch at-bat.
In other news, manager Dave Roberts recently provided an unfortunate update regarding right-hander Tyler Glasnow.
"Tyler has just continued his progression, but really nothing more than kind of playing catch right now as far as lengthening out the distance," he said.
Additionally, superstar Shohei Ohtani has an injury update of his own. Roberts sounded confident that the four-time MVP would make his next pitching start on Friday, but still assured the baseball world that there is a plan in place if he isn't able to go.
"As he goes through the next couple days, if he doesn't feel great, we'll pivot, and we're prepared to pivot," Roberts said.
Finally, the skipper recently spoke on when the end of his illustrious managerial career may be. After recently collecting win No. 1000, he revealed what his MVP shortstop requested in terms of when he decides to hang it up for good.
“Mookie [Betts] wants me to manage until his contract expires, so that’s something I am thinking about,” Roberts said. “But I can be certain I’m not going to do 20 years. It’s too much. I love it, but it’s a lot to give. To see myself doing that for another seven, eight, nine years, that’s a lot."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Lagging Well Behind Blake Snell in Return Timeline
Dodgers 'Prepared to Pivot' if Shohei Ohtani Can't Pitch Friday vs Diamondbacks
Dave Roberts Reveals When He Could Retire as Dodgers Manager
Raccoons at Dodger Stadium Prompt Message From Shohei Ohtani's Former Team
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Message to Roki Sasaki Amid Struggles
Dave Roberts Believes 3 Dodgers Were Snubbed From All-Star Game
Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Dalton Rushing and Andy Pages Out
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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