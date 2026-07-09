Dodgers Notes: Unfortunate Tyler Glasnow News, Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, Dave Roberts Talks Retirement

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 4-3, on Wednesday night and improved to 61-33 on the year.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki punched out five batters across six innings of work and allowed three earned runs off of five hits. Jack Dreyer, Alex Vesia, Edgardo Henriquez and Tanner Scott allowed just one hit the rest of the way to secure the win.

On the offensive side of things, utility star Tommy Edman scored the game's first run via a wild pitch. A few batters later, Kyle Tucker brought in another two with a well-hit single.

The eventual tiebreaker came in the bottom of the eighth inning via an RBI single from superstar Mookie Betts at the end of an impressive nine-pitch at-bat.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts recently provided an unfortunate update regarding right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

"Tyler has just continued his progression, but really nothing more than kind of playing catch right now as far as lengthening out the distance," he said.

Additionally, superstar Shohei Ohtani has an injury update of his own. Roberts sounded confident that the four-time MVP would make his next pitching start on Friday, but still assured the baseball world that there is a plan in place if he isn't able to go.

"As he goes through the next couple days, if he doesn't feel great, we'll pivot, and we're prepared to pivot," Roberts said.

Finally, the skipper recently spoke on when the end of his illustrious managerial career may be. After recently collecting win No. 1000, he revealed what his MVP shortstop requested in terms of when he decides to hang it up for good.

“Mookie [Betts] wants me to manage until his contract expires, so that’s something I am thinking about,” Roberts said. “But I can be certain I’m not going to do 20 years. It’s too much. I love it, but it’s a lot to give. To see myself doing that for another seven, eight, nine years, that’s a lot."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Lagging Well Behind Blake Snell in Return Timeline

Dodgers 'Prepared to Pivot' if Shohei Ohtani Can't Pitch Friday vs Diamondbacks

Dave Roberts Reveals When He Could Retire as Dodgers Manager

Raccoons at Dodger Stadium Prompt Message From Shohei Ohtani's Former Team

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Message to Roki Sasaki Amid Struggles

Dave Roberts Believes 3 Dodgers Were Snubbed From All-Star Game

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Dalton Rushing and Andy Pages Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dave Roberts revealed his plans for when he could retire as manager of the Dodgers👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ILrMSc5oWR — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 8, 2026

Three-spot to start the game! pic.twitter.com/G2Tkm9MfQB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 9, 2026

Shohei Ohtani's career has been riddled with brilliance, and he's nowhere near finished yet! ⭐️



DeRo takes a look through the years at the two-way superstar and his countless accomplishments, adding his 300th home run to the list last night.#MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/48QB1uSsgl — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 8, 2026

Shohei Ohtani watching Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s bullpen session. pic.twitter.com/VdYVwvMMw8 — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) July 8, 2026

Another live session for Edwin Díaz today. He faced Alex Freeland and Kiké Hernández again. pic.twitter.com/jwWQPEdnuF — Sonja Chen (@SonjaMChen) July 8, 2026

Max Muncy will get his national recognition. pic.twitter.com/YKM7jSfEGQ — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) July 8, 2026

I don’t think enough people realize just how good Dalton Rushing has been. 👀



He’s already becoming one of the best catchers in baseball. 🔥



Among catchers (min. 180 AB):

.264 AVG (6th)

.345 OBP (6th)

.494 SLG (3rd)

.839 OPS (2nd)

130 wRC+ (1st)



He deserves a lot more POSITIVE… pic.twitter.com/ckPrcyLvCY — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 8, 2026

Kiké Hernández could begin a rehab assignment now, according to Dave Roberts. 👀



The Dodgers still have 20 days before they need to activate him, so the timeline will depend on how long they want his rehab assignment to be, per @DodgerBlue1958. pic.twitter.com/IhYMLIVOCf — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 8, 2026

“I really had to learn to truly love baseball.” @PetrosAndMoney talk with Mookie Betts about his wild journey to baseball. 🤯



(@Verizon) pic.twitter.com/D1Eb2e3z1e — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) July 8, 2026

Eduardo Quintero cranks his fourth homer in his past eight games for the High-A @greatlakesloons 🔥



MLB’s No. 31 prospect (@Dodgers) is hitting .375 with 11 RBIs in that stretch: pic.twitter.com/IfHUjDquvu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 8, 2026

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