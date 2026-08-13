Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Freddie Freeman Starting After Scary Fall, Mookie Betts Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers kick off a critical four-game series on Thursday night at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers currently trail the Brewers by one game for the best record in the National League. It became that close this week, as the Dodgers swept the Kansas City Royals and the Brewers were swept by the San Diego Padres.

On Thursday, the Dodgers will look to move back into the top spot in the NL. They're currently 2-1 against the Brewers this season after winning two games in Milwaukee in May.

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Thursday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to continue his breakout second half.

Across four starts since the All-Star break, Sasaki is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA. On the year, he's 5-5 with a 4.54 ERA over 105 innings.

Sasaki faced the Brewers in May, allowing two earned runs (three runs total) over five innings of work.

Opposite Sasaki will be Brewers left-hander Shane Drohan, who's 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA across 93 innings this season.

Drohan faced the Dodgers as a reliever twice in the May series, allowing two earned runs (three runs total) over 4.1 innings.

Since returning to the rotation on June 1, he's made 12 starts, sporting a 4.39 ERA with 65 strikeouts across 65.2 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Tommy Edman, 2B Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Miguel Rojas, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Kiké Hernández, 3B Ben Rortvedt, C

Freddie Freeman, who suffered a scary fall into the visitors' dugout on Wednesday night, is in the lineup. He said he was hoping to play on Thursday, and he's doing just that.

“Kneecaps are sore, shoulder is sore, hand is sore, wrist is sore. I mean, I fell," Freeman said after Wednesday's game. "I didn’t hit my head, so that was the key part there."

Mookie Betts and Max Muncy are out of the lineup, with Rojas starting at shortstop and Kiké Hernández at third base.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers on Thursday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, Aug. 13 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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