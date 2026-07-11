Dodgers Make Exciting Justin Wrobleski Announcement Ahead of Saturday's Game

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski has been named to the National League All-Star team in an exciting announcement.

Wrobleski was more than deserving of the honor, and will now get to represent LA as the team's sixth All-Star.

He's replacing Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Chase Burns on the roster.

Wrobo is heading to Philadelphia!



Congratulations Justin on your first All-Star Game selection and being named a 2026 NL pitcher! pic.twitter.com/M1teHkNEBh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2026

Wrobleski is in the midst of a breakout 2026 season, going 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA across 100.1 innings in the season's first half. He opened the year in the bullpen before transitioning to the rotation in his second outing, and didn't give up his spot the rest of the way.

Wrobleski admitted he was disappointed to not initially be named an All-Star last week.

“I mean, you want to be an All-Star and I felt like I did enough to kind of put myself in that conversation, if not be there,” Wrobleski said. “To not get the selection, yeah, it definitely adds some fuel to the fire for the rest of this year. Go out there every outing and prove that I’m worthy of that, and that I’m going to be one of those guys moving forward.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who's also managing the NL in the All-Star Game, did his fair share of campaigning for his breakout pitcher.

"We run a six-man rotation, and I just don't want him to get dinged for not making a couple more starts that he potentially could have had," Roberts said. "He's won 10 games for us. To be able to get pitching decisions, you've got to go deeper in games. It's about winning, the ERA is stellar, innings per outing and so I just think that he's performed enough to earn that opportunity."

Now, Wrobleski is getting the opportunity in his first full season at the big league level. It's an incredible honor and a testament to the incredible work he's done this season.

“You want to be an All-Star,” Wrobleski said this past week. “It’s something that, regardless of the year, whenever, it’s always a big deal. It’s something I wanted to do. It’s frustrating to not get that nod.”

Fortunately, he doesn't have to be frustrated any longer.

Who are the Dodgers' All-Stars in 2026?

The Dodgers now have six All-Stars in 2026:

DH Shohei Ohtani

1B Freddie Freeman

3B Max Muncy

OF Andy Pages

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

LHP Justin Wrobleski

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