Dodgers Officially Announce Blake Snell's Return Date, Tarik Skubal's Home Debut

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters ahead of Friday's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks that left-handed pitcher Blake Snell will come off the injured list Tuesday to make his long-awaited return to the mound.

Blake Snell will make his return to the Dodgers rotation on Tuesday. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 7, 2026

Snell opened the year on the injured list recovering from shoulder inflammation that dated back to last year. He returned in May for one start before going right back on the IL with loose bodies in his elbow. He underwent surgery and has been recovering ever since.

Snell is now set to return on Tuesday at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium against the Kansas City Royals. He'll be following a new teammate of his, who also underwent elbow surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow this season.

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal will make his home debut on Monday in the series opener against the Royals. He's looking forward to pitching in front of the Dodger Stadium crowd.

“No doubt, no doubt,” Skubal said. “Home start, it’ll be a ton of fun. I’m excited to get going.”

Skubal's first start came earlier this week against the Chicago Cubs, when he allowed two runs over six innings with six strikeouts. However, a Kyle Tucker misplay in the outfield led to the second run, and without that, it's possible Skubal would have pitched into the seventh inning.

Roberts removed him after 85 pitches.

“That’s one of those things where, if [Tucker] makes the play, we’re two outs and a guy on first base, and [Skubal] is going to go into the seventh," Roberts said after the game. "So it certainly resulted in a lot more pitches thrown. And obviously another run."

He added in regards to taking Skubal out after 85 pitches: “I’m going to err on the side of being smart and cautious, knowing that he could still give us more. I’m going to push him. But tonight is not the night. I just felt that that extra inning wasn’t worth the squeeze.”

As for Snell, he pitched just three innings on May 9 against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with five strikeouts before the team discovered the elbow issue. He made four rehab starts over the last three weeks, allowing four runs over 11.2 innings with 19 strikeouts.

He recently said this is as good as he's felt in a long time.

“Probably the best I’ve felt in two years,” Snell said last month. “I’m pain-free. I always had some form of pain, but you just battle through it. I thought it was just going to be there forever. I was, ‘Alright, it’s something I’m just going to have to deal with. I’ll battle through it.’ Then I had the surgery and as soon as I started throwing again I was, ‘Hey, my shoulder feels good.' I was in great spirits, just real happy.

"I have no more pain in my arm. I throw freely. My body feels great. I can locate a pitch where I want too now. That’s pretty cool. All the time now, not just once in awhile.”

What Does the Dodgers' Rotation Look Like With Blake Snell Back?

Snell joins Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki and Eric Lauer to make up the Dodgers' six-man rotation for now.

Tyler Glasnow, who made his first rehab outing this week, will likely rejoin the rotation before the end of August, pushing Lauer to the bullpen.

It's currently unclear if and when Shohei Ohtani will get back on the mound.

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