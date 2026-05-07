Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs NL-Best Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers got back in the series win column after taking two of three games from the Houston Astros on the road. Los Angeles' offense finally came to life in the series, including a 12-run outburst on Wednesday.

Now the Dodgers will be heading home for a massive matchup against the National League-leading Atlanta Braves. This will be a huge test for the Dodgers to see how they match up against one of the best teams in baseball.

Los Angeles comes into the matchup with a record of 23-14, currently sitting in first place in the NL West. The Dodgers have won three of their last four games, and the team is hoping to carry this momentum into the series with Atlanta.

As for the Braves, they own a record of 26-12 on the season, sitting almost 10 games up in the NL East division. Atlanta has been running away with the division almost since the start of the season, and they come into this series ready to make a statement.

But the Braves did drop their last series to the Seattle Mariners, losing two of three games. However, this team has been gearing up to play the Dodgers this year, setting up a potential heavyweight fight in Los Angeles.

Here are the pitching matchups for what should be a great series.

Friday, May 8: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs LHP Chris Sale

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers in the series opener, looking to set the tone for the series. Sheehan has been a little inconsistent this season, but at times, he has looked dominant.

In six starts, Sheehan has put up an ERA of 5.23, and this will be another chance for him to showcase his placement in the starting rotation. With Blake Snell returning soon, the Dodgers will be making some changes to the pitching staff.

As for the Braves, ace Chris Sale will take the ball in the first game against the Dodgers. Sale has been excellent this year, posting an ERA of 2.14 over seven starts.

Saturday, May 9: RHP Roki Sasaki vs RHP Spencer Strider

In the second game of the series, the Dodgers will give the ball to right-hander Roki Sasaki.

Sasaki's start to the season hasn't gone to plan, and there are some who believe the team needs to send him to the minor leagues.

Overall, Sasaki has put up an ERA of 5.97 over six starts for Los Angeles. The right-hander may only have a few more chances to make his case to remain in the starting rotation, and what better team to do it against than the Braves.

Going against Sasaki will be Spencer Strider, who got off to a delayed start this season with an injury. In his return, Strider was OK against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, allowing three runs over 4.1 innings with six strikeouts to five walks.

Sunday, May 10: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs Bryce Elder

Finally, Justin Wrobleski will go for Los Angeles in the third game of the matchup. Wrobleski has been great for the Dodgers to open the year, and he has currently allowed just one run over his last 27 innings of work.

For the season, the left-hander has posted an ERA of 1.25 in six appearances (five starts), and he has made the most of his opportunities. If Wrobleski were to throw another gem against the NL-leading Braves, it would all but solidify his place in the rotation moving forward.

Opposite Wrobleski will be Bryce Elder for the Braves, and he's been very good for Atlanta this year. Elder has put up an ERA of 2.02 over 49 innings.

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