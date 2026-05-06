Dodgers Urged to Demote Roki Sasaki to Minor Leagues in Major Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have to make some tough decisions regarding the starting rotation over the next couple weeks.

Los Angeles opened the year without ace Blake Snell in the starting rotation as he recovers from shoulder fatigue that forced him to open the season on the injured list.

But Snell has been ramping up to return, making three rehab stats. The left-hander is set to make one final rehab start on Saturday before potentially joining the team next weekend.

When this happens, Los Angeles will need to move someone else out of the starting rotation.

It's possible that Tyler Glasnow could go on the injured list after he exited Tuesday's game with low back pain. For what it's worth, manager Dave Roberts said he didn't expect Glasnow to end up on the IL. They'll know more after an MRI.

Assuming Glasnow is able to remain in the rotation, many have speculated that the team would send down right-hander Emmet Sheehan or lefty Justin Wrobleski. But the pitcher that appears to makes the most sense is right-hander Roki Sasaki, who has struggled heavily to open his second season.

In fact, Dylan Hernandez of The California Post is urging the team to make the move on Sasaki, even with pushback from the organization.

"Now, with two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell close to being activated from the injured list, the Dodgers have to do what’s right — right for their team but also right for Sasaki. They have to send Sasaki to the minor leagues," Hernandez wrote.

Between Sasaki, Sheehan and Wrobleski, the Japanese right-hander has struggled the most. But the Dodgers have stayed consistent in their approach with Sasaki, saying that they wouldn't move him to a bullpen role or to the minor leagues.

Wrobleski seems to be safe considering how his season has gone. The left-hander has looked like an All-Star to open the year, posting an ERA of 1.25 over six appearances. He has a 0.56 ERA in his five starts (32 innings).

As for Sheehan, he has a 5.23 ERA over six starts. He looked like he was improving when he allowed three runs over 11.1 innings in his final two starts of April. Then he was rocked for four runs in 4.2 innings to begin May.

As for Sasaki, he's made six starts as well, posting an ERA of 5.97. He finally completed six innings for the first time this season in his most recent start.

While the Dodgers have been adamant about letting Sasaki figure out his struggles at the major league level, Hernandez thinks it would be better to have him do it in the minor leagues. For what it's worth, he reported Sasaki would accept a minor league assignment if the team felt it was best for him.

"This isn’t just about who deserves to stay," Hernandez wrote. "This is also about who would benefit more from a change of scenery, whether it’s in the minors or bullpen, and that’s Sasaki."

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