Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers, in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season, are heading to Arizona for three games with the National League West's second-place Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers were swept at home by the Boston Red Sox. Then, they went on the road and were swept by the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

In mid-July, the Dodgers had a 14-game lead over the Diamondbacks in the NL West. That league has suddenly shrunk to 8.5 games.

That makes this series as crucial as any the Dodgers have had this season.

If the Dodgers continue their losing ways and get swept, Arizona could be within six games of first place, as close as its been since early June. If the Dodgers get back on track and make a statement, they could get their lead back up to double digits, all but confirming they'll win the NL West yet again.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks have already met three times this season, so this will be the final series between the two teams in the regular season.

The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks in the first three games of the season, and Arizona returned the favor with a three-game sweep of LA to finish out the first half. In the middle, the teams split a four-game series at Chase Field in June.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Probables

Friday, Aug. 7: RHP Roki Sasaki vs. RHP Merrill Kelly

Sasaki is taking the mound in the series opener looking to continue his strong second half of the season.

Across three starts since the All-Star break, Sasaki has a 1.50 ERA over 18 innings with 21 strikeouts and just one home run allowed.

Overall this season, he has a 4.64 ERA and 101 strikeouts over 99 innings of work.

As for Kelly, he's 8-9 with a 5.04 ERA across 20 starts this season. He has a 3.48 ERA through four second half starts.

Saturday, Aug. 8: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Brandon Pfaadt

Yamamoto gets the ball in the second game and will look for revenge after his most recent start against the Diamondbacks.

Yamamoto faced Arizona right before the break, allowing six runs over six innings in his worst start of the year.

Since then, Yamamoto has a 2.35 ERA across three starts and an unbelievable 23 innings pitched in that stretch. Overall, he has a 2.76 ERA over 133.2 innings with 121 strikeouts to just 29 walks this season.

Pfaadt, like Yamamoto, has been dominant since the break, compiling a 1.44 ERA across four starts (25 innings). On the year, he has a 3.66 ERA over 20 appearances (10 starts and 10 in relief).

Sunday, Aug. 9: TBA vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

The Dodgers haven't yet announced Sunday's starter. Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski would be next in line to pitch that game. It's also possible the Dodgers use one final bullpen game and have Wrobleski pitch on Monday.

With Blake Snell returning next week, though, it's possible the Dodgers have Wrobleski go Sunday, Tarik Skubal pitch Monday, Eric Lauer start Tuesday and then Snell return Wednesday.

If Sunday is a bullpen game, all those pitchers would be pushed back one day.

As for Arizona, Rodriguez is taking the mound after one of his worst starts of the year in which he allowed seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits over 5.2 innings.

Overall, the first-time All-Star this year is 10-4 with a 2.71 ERA over 136.1 innings.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks August 7-9

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 5:10 p.m. PT/8:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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