Dodgers Make Sudden Blake Snell Change Amid Concerning Tyler Glasnow News

The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning on activating left-handed pitcher Blake Snell off the injured list to make his season debut on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, according to multiple reports.

Snell was initially expected to make his final rehab start on Saturday at Single-A Ontario. Instead, he'll be taking down those innings at the MLB level.

The good news for the Dodgers is they're getting back Snell, a two-time Cy Young award winner who opened the season on the injured list due to shoulder fatigue. The bad news is what this sudden change likely means for the rest of the rotation.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow left his start on Wednesday after one inning with what the team described as low back pain. Glasnow said after the game that it's something he's dealt with before — and similar to what sidelined him for a little more than two weeks in 2024.

"It's not too serious, I've had this a few times," Glasnow said after the game. "It shouldn't be too long. ... It’s more about just, I hope I can come back sooner than later."

Manager Dave Roberts said Glasnow would head for an MRI and that the hope is he would avoid the injured list.

"I don't expect it to be an IL situation, I don't think he does either," Roberts said. "We're gonna get back home, get an MRI, just make sure that's kind of what we see [that] it's been similar to past occurrences."

However, the fact that Snell is returning on Saturday — and the Dodgers are shuffling their rotation — doesn't exactly instill confidence that Glasnow will be making his next start.

It appears the Dodgers are instead inserting Snell into the rotation on his normal schedule, and pushing everyone back a day. Then, when Glasnow's next scheduled start comes up, the Dodgers won't have to scramble to replace him.

Reading the tea leaves, it appears Glasnow could be going on the injured list, for what should hopefully be a minimum stint. While the Dodgers never want to see an injury, they do have the starting pitching depth to sustain one, especially with Snell back.

If Glasnow does go on the IL, that also buys more time for the Dodgers to figure out a plan for the logjam at the back of the rotation. With Snell returning, it appeared one of Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan or Justin Wrobleski would be forced out of the rotation. However, if Glasnow is going on the IL, everyone would be safe for at least the next couple of weeks.

Blake Snell to Make Season Debut vs Braves

As for Snell, he's not exactly getting a soft landing as he's facing the 26-12 Braves on Saturday.

Across three rehab starts, Snell allowed three runs over eight innings for a 4.50 ERA with 10 strikeouts to two walks. He's expected to be limited to around five innings and 75 pitches on Saturday.

Snell made just 11 starts last year due to shoulder inflammation, sporting a 2.35 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 61.1 innings pitched.

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