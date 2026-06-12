Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Weekend Series vs Surprise White Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Chicago for a three-game series with the new-look White Sox.

The White Sox have been one of the biggest surprises in Major League Baseball this season, entering this weekend series with a 36-31 record after winning two straight games against the Atlanta Braves (Thursday's series finale was postponed due to inclement weather).

As for the Dodgers, they're 44-25, coming off a series win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They haven't dropped a series since May 8-10 against the Atlanta Braves.

Dodgers vs White Sox Pitching Probables

Friday, June 12: RHP Roki Sasaki vs. LHP Anthony Kay

Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers in Friday's series opener looking to continue his strong run of pitching.

Sasaki has allowed a total of four earned runs over his last four starts (24.1 innings), sporting a 1.48 ERA during that time.

Overall, Sasaki has a 4.03 ERA across 11 starts this season, striking out 60 batters in 58 innings of work.

Opposite Sasaki will be White Sox left-hander Anthony Kay, who's 5-1 with a 4.40 ERA this season.

Kay allowed six runs on seven hits over four innings in his most recent start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before that, he hadn't allowed more than two runs in six consecutive starts.

Saturday, June 13: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Sean Burke

Yoshinobu Yammaoto takes the mound for the Dodgers in the second game of the series, and he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball as of late.

Yamamoto has allowed just three runs over his last four starts (27.1 innings), sporting a 0.99 ERA in that time.

Overall, Yamamoto has a 2.68 ERA across 77.1 innings this year with 73 strikeouts to 15 walks.

Opposite Yamamoto will be right-hander Sean Burke, who has a 3.88 ERA across 69.2 innings this season. He's made 13 appearances this season, with 10 of them being normal starts and three of them coming behind an opener.

Sunday, June 14: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. RHP Erick Fedde

Emmet Sheehan gets the ball for the Dodgers in the series finale against White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde.

Sheehan had his worst start of the season this past weekend against the Los Angeles Angels, lasting just 1.1 innings while allowing two runs on three hits with two walks.

Overall, Sheehan has a 4.70 ERA across 59.1 innings this year with 64 strikeouts to 16 walks. He's allowed 11 home runs.

As for Fedde, he has a 4.69 ERA across 63.1 innings this season, but has been better as of late. Over his last two outings, he's allowed just one run across 10 innings.

Fedde has made 13 appearances this season, with eight of them being starts and five of them coming behind an opener.

How to Watch Dodgers vs White Sox June 12-14

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 11:10 a.m. PT/2:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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