Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Pitcher, Change Pitching Plans for Doubleheader, Shohei Ohtani Injury Update
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The Los Angeles Dodgers did not play the New York Yankees on Saturday as the contest was canceled due to inclement weather. The two powerhouses will play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up for it.
In other news, the Dodgers signed a veteran pitcher who was designated for assignment last week. Even though the southpaw initially rejected an outright assignment and tested free agency, he's now returned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on a minor league deal.
Additionally, there has been a pitching change this weekend given the schedule change on Saturday. Right-hander Emmet Sheehan was supposed to start on Saturday in the Bronx with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound on Sunday Night Baseball, but the reigning World Series MVP will take the bump during the first of two games on Sunday with the evening starter to be determined.
Finally, there is an update on superstar Shohei Ohtani and his knee irritation saga. Manager Dave Roberts provided the latest and revealed what will happen with Ohtani moving forward as well as if he can make his first pitching start since July 3.
"It gives him some relief in his knee, which we were hoping to get, and then the four days off from activity, which gets it all to kind of settle in," Roberts said. "And then as far as plan of action, have him in the lineup for these three games, watch him play catch, and I think the expectation is to have him pitch on Wednesday in Philadelphia."
Ohtani the designated hitter has been his usual level of elite with a slash line of .289/.400/.543, 22 home runs and an OPS+ of 159, almost 60% better than league average. He is on pace for a fifth MVP award and his fourth in a row.
Ohtani the pitcher is also looking elite, and is on his way to have his best season on the mound in MLB with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts. The knee injury that he is going through affects him more as a pitcher.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
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