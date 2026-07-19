Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Pitcher, Change Pitching Plans for Doubleheader, Shohei Ohtani Injury Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not play the New York Yankees on Saturday as the contest was canceled due to inclement weather. The two powerhouses will play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up for it.

In other news, the Dodgers signed a veteran pitcher who was designated for assignment last week. Even though the southpaw initially rejected an outright assignment and tested free agency, he's now returned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on a minor league deal.

Additionally, there has been a pitching change this weekend given the schedule change on Saturday. Right-hander Emmet Sheehan was supposed to start on Saturday in the Bronx with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound on Sunday Night Baseball, but the reigning World Series MVP will take the bump during the first of two games on Sunday with the evening starter to be determined.

Finally, there is an update on superstar Shohei Ohtani and his knee irritation saga. Manager Dave Roberts provided the latest and revealed what will happen with Ohtani moving forward as well as if he can make his first pitching start since July 3.

"It gives him some relief in his knee, which we were hoping to get, and then the four days off from activity, which gets it all to kind of settle in," Roberts said. "And then as far as plan of action, have him in the lineup for these three games, watch him play catch, and I think the expectation is to have him pitch on Wednesday in Philadelphia."

Ohtani the designated hitter has been his usual level of elite with a slash line of .289/.400/.543, 22 home runs and an OPS+ of 159, almost 60% better than league average. He is on pace for a fifth MVP award and his fourth in a row.

Ohtani the pitcher is also looking elite, and is on his way to have his best season on the mound in MLB with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts. The knee injury that he is going through affects him more as a pitcher.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Sign Veteran Pitcher Days After Hitting Free Agency

Dodgers Manager Clarifies Shohei Ohtani's Knee Procedure, Reveals Pitching Plan

Padres, Giants Stars Weigh In on Dodgers Potentially Trading for Tarik Skubal

Dodgers vs Yankees Won't Play on Saturday, Will Have Doubleheader on Sunday

Dave Roberts Reacts to Aaron Boone's Costly Decision in Yankees' Loss to Dodgers

One Dodgers Trade That Could Change Everything This Season

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Blake Snell in his 1st rehab outing with OKC:



1.1 IP

1 H

0 R

1 BB

4 K



Great start to his rehab! pic.twitter.com/Ko62fYuWHQ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 19, 2026

The Dodgers have been outstanding at cutting runners down at the plate on outfield relays.

*2nd to last clip was overturned*



As a team they are:



3rd in Fielder Runs

2nd in runners thrown out

1st in runners not successfully advancing

3rd in rARM (OF arm runs saved)



They are… pic.twitter.com/FNmo4utNUd — Nick (@nicktalkingball) July 18, 2026

Who remembers when Freddie Freeman had a LEGENDARY performance vs the Yankees in the World Series? 🔥



— 6-20 (.300)

— 4 HR

— 12 RBI

— 5 R pic.twitter.com/rz0dKy2ovG — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) July 19, 2026

Dave Roberts reacted to Yankees manager Aaron Boone's costly decision in Friday night's loss to the Dodgers⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UYggWZHxah — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 18, 2026

Tibbs gets things started in the first! pic.twitter.com/8cs7BYunX7 — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) July 19, 2026

Jordan Hershiser, son of Orel Hershiser, threw out the first pitch tonight to kick off Orel Hershiser Night. pic.twitter.com/EcUltzMuwu — Ontario Tower Buzzers (@towerbuzzers) July 19, 2026

#Dodgers Top Prospect Zyhir Hope has LAUNCHED two home runs tonight for AA Tulsa 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/EBRf3qOcsJ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 19, 2026

#Dodgers top 30 prospect Logan Wagner smoked 423ft HR to start the scoring for @greatlakesloons GL 1 WM 0 pic.twitter.com/inGDG0Dsxj — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) July 18, 2026

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