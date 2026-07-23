Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs New York Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers, following a stop at the White House to celebrate the 2025 World Series championship, are heading to New York for a three-game series with the lowly Mets.

The Dodgers (65-38) are coming off series wins against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees to open the second half of the season. They have the best record in MLB and will play three games against the Mets before heading back home.

As for the Mets, they've been the biggest disappointment in MLB this year at 43-60, and are getting ready to sell at the trade deadline. They're coming off a series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after taking two of three from the Phillies to start the second half.

The two teams already met once this year at Dodger Stadium, with LA sweeping the three-game series.

The Dodgers outscored the Mets, 14-3, across those three games.

Dodgers vs Mets Pitching Probables

Friday, July 24: RHP Roki Sasaki vs. LHP Sean Manaea

Roki Sasaki gets the ball in the series opener looking to pick up where he left off in his second half opener against the Yankees.

Sasaki allowed zero earned runs (one unearned run) over 5.2 innings against the Yankees, striking out five and touching 101.8 mph with his fastball.

Overall, Sasaki has a 4.98 ERA across 17 starts (86.2 innings) this season with 85 strikeouts to 34 walks.

Opposite Sasaki will be left-hander Sean Manaea, who's made 21 appearances (seven starts) this season and has a 4.74 ERA across 79.2 innings.

He moved to the rotation in mid-June and his last seven outings have been starts. He's 1-4 with a 4.42 ERA across those 36.2 innings.

Saturday, July 25: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Nolan McLean

The ace of the Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, will take the ball in game two also looking to continue his dominance.

The right-hander is 10-6 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts to just 25 walks over 119.2 innings this season.

He threw the first complete game of his regular season career in his most recent start against the Yankees, allowing two runs in the dominant pitching display.

Yamamoto faced the Mets in the April series, allowing one run over 7.2 innings with seven strikeouts. The one run was off a sole home run by Francisco Lindor.

As for Nolan McLean, he's enjoyed a strong first full season in the majors, sporting a 3.34 ERA across 20 starts and 113.1 innings. He has an impressive 135 strikeouts to 41 walks, but has an NL-leading 13 hit by pitches.

He pitched opposite Yamamoto on April 14, firing seven innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts. He got the no decision.

Sunday, July 26: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. RHP Freddy Peralta

Sunday will be a battle of struggling pitchers, with Emmet Sheehan facing off against Freddy Peralta.

Sheehan is 4-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 87.2 innings this season. Peralta is 5-9 with a 5.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 109.2 innings this season.

After Sheehan's most recent outing — in which he allowed six runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings against the Phillies — manager Dave Roberts hinted that he'll remain in the Dodgers' rotation for now only because there are no other options.

“Until there’s another alternative, we’re going to keep running him out there," Roberts said.

“Certainly he’s getting a lot of opportunity. It’s not the consistency that any of us like or want — Emmet included."

How to Watch Dodgers vs Mets July 24-26

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 10:40 a.m. PT/1:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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