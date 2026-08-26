Dodgers' Blake Snell Reveals Why He's Not Happy After Latest Performance

In his third start since returning from an elbow injury suffered in early May, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell tossed six scoreless innings on Sunday, allowing just two hits and three walks against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Despite what appeared to be a strong start from the two-time Cy Young award winner, Snell wasn't pleased with his performance in the Dodgers' 4-0 win.

“There were a couple innings there where, you know, get two quick outs and then full-count walk, full-count walk,” Snell told reporters after the game. “It’s not acceptable. Especially with, I feel good, I know I can command the ball. Honestly, it’s lazy. It’s me trying to get strikeouts instead of, you know, trying to go seven, eight, nine. So I definitely got to clean that up.

"But I know I’m going to do that, and just continue to get better, and learn, and grow.”

Blake Snell (W (2-1) 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 94 P) recaps his outing and the improvements he needs to make following the 4-0 win over Pittsburgh in the series finale. pic.twitter.com/ylIRbNLvpC — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 23, 2026

Similarly to this season, Snell returned in August last season from a shoulder injury just in time to ramp up for the postseason. Manager Dave Roberts suggested that Snell's intensity stems from a playoff-or-bust mentality that he's brought to his first three starts.

“He told me, his words, ‘It’s the playoffs for me, right now from the outset,’” Roberts said. “So he’s showing that. The games are going to get more intense as we get into September and beyond. But love what we see.”

Since returning from injury, Snell has looked the part of a pitcher locked in on the postseason, with a 1.00 ERA across his three starts, each of which lasted six innings. Snell, who has walked seven batters across his last 18 innings, was still pleased with the command he's shown in his return.

“I mean, the command is good,” Snell said. “You know, you could [see] three walks, a hit by pitch. But when I look at it, I see I commanded the zone the whole game. It’s three at-bats [where] I need to be more focused and stop trying to get the strikeout. Get strike one and then go from there.”

Blake Snell tosses 6 scoreless innings and the @Dodgers complete the sweep! pic.twitter.com/ctmZx89YXl — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2026

For a starting pitching rotation that is still missing star Shohei Ohtani and is waiting on the upcoming return of Tyler Glasnow, Snell's strong return has been a welcomed sight.

“I like the way he’s pounding the strike zone,” Roberts said. “His slider’s really good. The curveball’s as good as I’ve seen it. Then you’ve got arguably his best secondary pitch, the changeup, and the fastball is playing really well. He could’ve been better, in his words, but I thought he was pretty dang good.”

After Sunday completed the series sweep over the Pirates, the Dodgers have now won six in a row and seem to have regained a sense of control after an early August skid saw them drop seven straight games.

The Dodgers travel to Atlanta on Tuesday, where they will take on the Braves in a three-game series.

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